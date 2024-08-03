|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jun 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Notice convening meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors as per direction of NCLT, Allahabad Bench, on Saturday, 3rd August 2024 at 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. respectively Summary of proceedings of NCLT convened meeting of Equity Shareholders for approval of Scheme of Arrangement on 3rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.