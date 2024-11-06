Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UMANG DAIRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2024 Reappointment of Independent Directors Cessation of Manager (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Appointment of Shri Raghav Garg, Chief Financial Officer also as Manager and Whole time Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. 29th April 2024

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024