Umang Dairies Ltd Board Meeting

94
(2.51%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:43:54 PM

Umang Dairies CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UMANG DAIRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2024 Reappointment of Independent Directors Cessation of Manager (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Appointment of Shri Raghav Garg, Chief Financial Officer also as Manager and Whole time Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. 29th April 2024
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
UMANG DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Tuesday, 6th February 2024, which commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:45 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

