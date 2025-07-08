iifl-logo
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Share Price Live

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 17, 2019|12:25:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.5
  • Day's High2.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.6
  • Day's Low2.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-93.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.40%

Non-Promoter- 1.80%

Institutions: 1.80%

Non-Institutions: 44.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.73

15.59

13.3

13.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

583.86

288.13

283.85

377.01

Net Worth

598.59

303.72

297.15

390.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

609.95

1,021.43

914.72

616.63

yoy growth (%)

-40.28

11.66

48.34

-66.72

Raw materials

-875.13

-881.42

-838.38

-472.73

As % of sales

143.47

86.29

91.65

76.66

Employee costs

-7

-4.91

-7.65

-9.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-293.16

89.8

-16.37

-47.47

Depreciation

-9.66

-13.66

-31.88

-32.87

Tax paid

0.43

1.53

7.69

6.41

Working capital

-271.29

1.75

131.56

-223.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.28

11.66

48.34

-66.72

Op profit growth

-320.51

166.45

-50.6

-29.37

EBIT growth

-354.66

572.15

-75.7

-8.36

Net profit growth

26,224.28

-98.8

-72.3

9,721.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

610.23

1,022.65

1,051.28

614.35

1,991.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

610.23

1,022.65

1,051.28

614.35

1,991.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.39

3.65

Other Income

0.17

0.19

0.84

5.89

3.85

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,392.7

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.4

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Balbir Singh Uppal

Director

Vijay Laxmi Sood

Director

Amarjeet Singh

Director

V K Mishra

Company Secretary

Aarushi Jain

Registered Office

SCO 18-19 1st Floor,

Sector 9-D Madhya Marg,

Chandigarh - 160017

Tel: 91-172-2740352

Website: -

Email: corporate@lakshmigroup.in

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Limited (LEAF) was incorporated on 20th July 1990 under the name of Lakshmi Grain Processors Private Limited to bring to the world an Indian flavor of basmati and non-basmati ri...
Reports by Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd is ₹18.41 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd?

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.91%, 3 Years at -52.34%, 1 Year at -82.64%, 6 Month at -65.52%, 3 Month at -39.76% and 1 Month at -13.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

