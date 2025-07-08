Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹2.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.5
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-93.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.73
15.59
13.3
13.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
583.86
288.13
283.85
377.01
Net Worth
598.59
303.72
297.15
390.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
609.95
1,021.43
914.72
616.63
yoy growth (%)
-40.28
11.66
48.34
-66.72
Raw materials
-875.13
-881.42
-838.38
-472.73
As % of sales
143.47
86.29
91.65
76.66
Employee costs
-7
-4.91
-7.65
-9.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-293.16
89.8
-16.37
-47.47
Depreciation
-9.66
-13.66
-31.88
-32.87
Tax paid
0.43
1.53
7.69
6.41
Working capital
-271.29
1.75
131.56
-223.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.28
11.66
48.34
-66.72
Op profit growth
-320.51
166.45
-50.6
-29.37
EBIT growth
-354.66
572.15
-75.7
-8.36
Net profit growth
26,224.28
-98.8
-72.3
9,721.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
610.23
1,022.65
1,051.28
614.35
1,991.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
610.23
1,022.65
1,051.28
614.35
1,991.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.39
3.65
Other Income
0.17
0.19
0.84
5.89
3.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,392.7
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.4
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Balbir Singh Uppal
Director
Vijay Laxmi Sood
Director
Amarjeet Singh
Director
V K Mishra
Company Secretary
Aarushi Jain
SCO 18-19 1st Floor,
Sector 9-D Madhya Marg,
Chandigarh - 160017
Tel: 91-172-2740352
Website: -
Email: corporate@lakshmigroup.in
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Limited (LEAF) was incorporated on 20th July 1990 under the name of Lakshmi Grain Processors Private Limited to bring to the world an Indian flavor of basmati and non-basmati ri...
