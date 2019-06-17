Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.73
15.59
13.3
13.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
583.86
288.13
283.85
377.01
Net Worth
598.59
303.72
297.15
390.31
Minority Interest
Debt
1,197.41
1,207.83
1,156.97
951.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.44
34.88
36.41
50.52
Total Liabilities
1,830.44
1,546.43
1,490.53
1,392.01
Fixed Assets
781.83
209.56
221.72
244.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.1
61.1
60.84
60.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
6.41
Networking Capital
987.11
1,274.09
1,207.7
1,079.61
Inventories
541.21
824.46
731.18
683.93
Inventory Days
323.86
294.61
291.76
404.83
Sundry Debtors
362.08
377.06
440.52
417.32
Debtor Days
216.67
134.73
175.78
247.02
Other Current Assets
100.47
116.88
96.08
93.6
Sundry Creditors
-9.25
-37.83
-54
-107.72
Creditor Days
5.53
13.51
21.54
63.76
Other Current Liabilities
-7.4
-6.48
-6.07
-7.51
Cash
0.41
1.7
0.26
0.77
Total Assets
1,830.45
1,546.45
1,490.52
1,392.01
