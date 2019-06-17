iifl-logo
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-293.16

89.8

-16.37

-47.47

Depreciation

-9.66

-13.66

-31.88

-32.87

Tax paid

0.43

1.53

7.69

6.41

Working capital

-271.29

1.75

131.56

-223.05

Other operating items

Operating

-573.68

79.42

90.99

-296.98

Capital expenditure

814.68

0.37

3.09

4.5

Free cash flow

240.99

79.8

94.08

-292.47

Equity raised

1,167.05

575.38

754.02

1,426.8

Investing

0

0.25

0

0

Financing

14.3

98.75

246.81

90.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,422.35

754.2

1,094.9

1,224.89

