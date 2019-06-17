Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-293.16
89.8
-16.37
-47.47
Depreciation
-9.66
-13.66
-31.88
-32.87
Tax paid
0.43
1.53
7.69
6.41
Working capital
-271.29
1.75
131.56
-223.05
Other operating items
Operating
-573.68
79.42
90.99
-296.98
Capital expenditure
814.68
0.37
3.09
4.5
Free cash flow
240.99
79.8
94.08
-292.47
Equity raised
1,167.05
575.38
754.02
1,426.8
Investing
0
0.25
0
0
Financing
14.3
98.75
246.81
90.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,422.35
754.2
1,094.9
1,224.89
