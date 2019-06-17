iifl-logo
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Key Ratios

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 17, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.29

-2.78

70.4

-67.7

Op profit growth

-321.72

162.92

-44

-38.04

EBIT growth

-356.79

559.25

-70.94

-25.24

Net profit growth

-32,139.93

-101.01

-73.97

53,736.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-46.35

12.48

4.61

14.04

EBIT margin

-47.94

11.14

1.64

9.63

Net profit margin

-47.98

0.08

-8.59

-56.28

RoCE

-17.06

7.37

1.17

3.81

RoNW

-15.1

0.06

-6.04

-14.65

RoA

-4.27

0.01

-1.53

-5.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.13

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-41.1

-1.84

-18.41

-57.19

Book value per share

85.85

48.22

49.4

62.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

423.07

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.43

-29.74

-1.01

-0.16

P/B

0.2

1.14

0.37

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

-4.7

12.42

25.9

10.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.18

4.97

-63.67

-11.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

245.68

158.95

144.79

219.04

Inventory days

409.09

278.12

252.03

598.55

Creditor days

-15.35

-35.84

-40.14

-169.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

354.18

-4.55

-0.51

-0.5

Net debt / equity

1.89

3.56

3.51

2.26

Net debt / op. profit

-4.23

9.42

23.8

10.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-143.45

-86.29

-92.55

-77.45

Employee costs

-1.15

-0.5

-0.76

-1.62

Other costs

-1.75

-0.71

-2.06

-6.87

