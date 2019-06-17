Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.29
-2.78
70.4
-67.7
Op profit growth
-321.72
162.92
-44
-38.04
EBIT growth
-356.79
559.25
-70.94
-25.24
Net profit growth
-32,139.93
-101.01
-73.97
53,736.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-46.35
12.48
4.61
14.04
EBIT margin
-47.94
11.14
1.64
9.63
Net profit margin
-47.98
0.08
-8.59
-56.28
RoCE
-17.06
7.37
1.17
3.81
RoNW
-15.1
0.06
-6.04
-14.65
RoA
-4.27
0.01
-1.53
-5.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.13
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-41.1
-1.84
-18.41
-57.19
Book value per share
85.85
48.22
49.4
62.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
423.07
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.43
-29.74
-1.01
-0.16
P/B
0.2
1.14
0.37
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
-4.7
12.42
25.9
10.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.18
4.97
-63.67
-11.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
245.68
158.95
144.79
219.04
Inventory days
409.09
278.12
252.03
598.55
Creditor days
-15.35
-35.84
-40.14
-169.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
354.18
-4.55
-0.51
-0.5
Net debt / equity
1.89
3.56
3.51
2.26
Net debt / op. profit
-4.23
9.42
23.8
10.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-143.45
-86.29
-92.55
-77.45
Employee costs
-1.15
-0.5
-0.76
-1.62
Other costs
-1.75
-0.71
-2.06
-6.87
