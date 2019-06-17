Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
609.95
1,021.43
914.72
616.63
yoy growth (%)
-40.28
11.66
48.34
-66.72
Raw materials
-875.13
-881.42
-838.38
-472.73
As % of sales
143.47
86.29
91.65
76.66
Employee costs
-7
-4.91
-7.65
-9.58
As % of sales
1.14
0.48
0.83
1.55
Other costs
-10.64
-6.83
-20.54
-36.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.74
0.66
2.24
5.97
Operating profit
-282.83
128.26
48.13
97.46
OPM
-46.37
12.55
5.26
15.8
Depreciation
-9.66
-13.66
-31.88
-32.87
Interest expense
-0.82
-24.98
-33.45
-117.76
Other income
0.16
0.19
0.82
5.69
Profit before tax
-293.16
89.8
-16.37
-47.47
Taxes
0.43
1.53
7.69
6.41
Tax rate
-0.14
1.71
-46.99
-13.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-292.72
91.34
-8.67
-41.06
Exceptional items
0
-92.45
-84.48
-295.33
Net profit
-292.72
-1.11
-93.16
-336.39
yoy growth (%)
26,224.28
-98.8
-72.3
9,721.81
NPM
-47.99
-0.1
-10.18
-54.55
