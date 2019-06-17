iifl-logo
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 17, 2019|12:25:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

609.95

1,021.43

914.72

616.63

yoy growth (%)

-40.28

11.66

48.34

-66.72

Raw materials

-875.13

-881.42

-838.38

-472.73

As % of sales

143.47

86.29

91.65

76.66

Employee costs

-7

-4.91

-7.65

-9.58

As % of sales

1.14

0.48

0.83

1.55

Other costs

-10.64

-6.83

-20.54

-36.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.74

0.66

2.24

5.97

Operating profit

-282.83

128.26

48.13

97.46

OPM

-46.37

12.55

5.26

15.8

Depreciation

-9.66

-13.66

-31.88

-32.87

Interest expense

-0.82

-24.98

-33.45

-117.76

Other income

0.16

0.19

0.82

5.69

Profit before tax

-293.16

89.8

-16.37

-47.47

Taxes

0.43

1.53

7.69

6.41

Tax rate

-0.14

1.71

-46.99

-13.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-292.72

91.34

-8.67

-41.06

Exceptional items

0

-92.45

-84.48

-295.33

Net profit

-292.72

-1.11

-93.16

-336.39

yoy growth (%)

26,224.28

-98.8

-72.3

9,721.81

NPM

-47.99

-0.1

-10.18

-54.55

