Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Summary

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Limited (LEAF) was incorporated on 20th July 1990 under the name of Lakshmi Grain Processors Private Limited to bring to the world an Indian flavor of basmati and non-basmati rice, which is today one of the largest food grain processing companies in India and in the world. Also it is a name synonymous with quality foods, which distribute the food grains in the wholesale markets under the brand name of Lakshmi Foods. The products of the company consist of Basmati Rice, Non Basmati Rice, Refined Oils, Cattle Feed and Wheat. Apart from that, also the LEAF produces some by-products (rice bran and De-oiled cake etc). The plant of the company was commenced its commercial production in October of the year 1992. LEAF had gone for backward integration by sets up of oil seed crushing unit of150 TPD in February of the year 1993 at its existing location at Punjab. Status of the company was converted from private limited to public limited in March of the same year 1993 and consequently the name was changed to Lakshmi Grain Processors (India) Ltd. The company became one of the partners in Lakshmi Rice Mills (LRM) in April of the year 1994. In August of the year 1994, again the companys name was changed to Lakshmi Overseas Industries Ltd. The Industrial Development Bank of India sanctioned Rs.10 crore financial assistance to the company during the year 1995-96 for setting up New Rice Plant of 300 TPD, 300 TPD solvent plant with 400 TPD seed Crushing plant involving total capital outlay of Rs.17.50 crore. The company had successfully commissioned major portion of Rice-Plant and the production was started in March of the year 1996. The companys brand name Lakshmi Foods was launched during the year 1999-2000. The company changed its name from Lakshmi overseas Industries Limited to the present name as Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd on 22nd February of the year 2006. In the same year of 2006, LEAF had diversified into Power sector. During the year 2006-07, new state-of-the-art paddy processing plant with 2 paddy processing streams of 40 MT/per hour each were completed with equipments from Satake of Japan, Cimbria of Denmark, Schmidt-Seeger of Germany and Broak International of USA. Also in the same year, LEAFs first Biomass based power plant reached advanced stage. On 31st January 2007, the company incorporated one subsidiary company under the name of Punjab Greenfield Resources Limited (PGRL) with the objective of PGRL is to procure and distribute foodgrains, Pulses, Vegetables, Fertilizers, Seeds, Pesticides and undertake contract farming and farm R&D. LEAF had successfully commissioned its Biomass husk based Power Project in August of the year 2008 as the export of electricity to government grid. The company had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a period of 5 years with PTC India Limited (PTC), a Government of India initiated Public-Private Partnership in September of the identical year 2008 for selling its green power being generated from its world class ultra modern biomass based 30 MW Power Plant. LEAF has taken a step towards creation of energy hubs at different location in Punjab, using the by product, husk as the fuel in replacement of conventional fuel coal. The company wants to focus on the staple food for millions of Indians. That is the reason the company is today focusing on processing the non basmati varieties of rice.