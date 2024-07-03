iifl-logo-icon 1
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Share Price

22.06
(0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.74
  • Day's High22.74
  • 52 Wk High39.5
  • Prev. Close22.02
  • Day's Low22.06
  • 52 Wk Low 15.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)188.84
  • Div. Yield0
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

22.74

Prev. Close

22.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.45

Day's High

22.74

Day's Low

22.06

52 Week's High

39.5

52 Week's Low

15.55

Book Value

20.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

188.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.69%

Institutions: 1.68%

Non-Institutions: 63.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

78.4

78.4

64.9

64.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.89

95.84

124.87

126.83

Net Worth

170.29

174.24

189.77

191.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.96

132.95

138.38

105.05

yoy growth (%)

-27.07

-3.92

31.71

4.96

Raw materials

-66.82

-97.07

-90.53

-66.96

As % of sales

68.92

73.01

65.42

63.74

Employee costs

-8.38

-8.74

-9.4

-8.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.19

12.42

13.82

5.15

Depreciation

-5.56

-7.42

-6.8

-6.35

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.02

-13.04

16.79

Working capital

13.5

13.58

33.9

2.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.07

-3.92

31.71

4.96

Op profit growth

-61.26

-42.35

40.29

81.8

EBIT growth

-73.53

-5.3

152.06

-274.11

Net profit growth

56.28

-93.69

27.74

-201.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70.8

84.81

86.25

100.77

139.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.8

84.81

86.25

100.77

139.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.31

11.32

9.39

7.54

13.84

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nikhil Nanda.

Independent Director

Mukul Pathak

Independent Director

Rohina Sanjay Sangtani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajagopal Chakravarthi

Independent Director

Kapil Minocha

Non Executive Director

Vinay Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal

Independent Director

Upma Chawdhry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd

Summary

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is Indias largest integrated manufacturer of oral care products that services the demanding requirements of leading Indian and global FMCG brands operating in Indian. Apart from contract manufacturing partnerships with domestic oral care brands, the Company manufactures proprietary brands as well. The Company manufactures the entire range of oral care product at its ISO-certified state of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh). The Company is into manufacturing toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinse etc. The companys products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening gel, whitening mouth rinse and denture cleaning effervescent tablet.JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on October 8, 2004. The company was established to engage in the business of manufacturing and selling of oral hygiene products. The company was promoted by Nikhil Nanda. Initially, they manufactured only toothbrushes but realizing the vast potential of the oral care market, they ventured into manufacturing of other dental care products like toothpastes, Mouthwash, Denture tablets etc. In the year 2005, the company acquired the business from the three proprietary concerns namely Sunehari Svendgaard Laboratories, Sunehari Oral Care and Jai Hanuman Exports with effect from April 1, 2005. These three proprietary concerns became the three units of the company, namely Unit I- SSL, Unit II - SOC and Unit III - JHE.In the year 2006, Unit III-JHE w
Company FAQs

What is the JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is ₹188.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is ₹15.55 and ₹39.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd?

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.81%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at -16.91%, 6 Month at -2.05%, 3 Month at -23.25% and 1 Month at -0.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.56 %
Institutions - 1.69 %
Public - 63.75 %

Share Price, Futures Price, Option Chain, Historical Data
Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Key Ratios
Quarterly Result, Half Yearly Result, Nine Monthly Result, Annual Result
