Summary

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is Indias largest integrated manufacturer of oral care products that services the demanding requirements of leading Indian and global FMCG brands operating in Indian. Apart from contract manufacturing partnerships with domestic oral care brands, the Company manufactures proprietary brands as well. The Company manufactures the entire range of oral care product at its ISO-certified state of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh). The Company is into manufacturing toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinse etc. The companys products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening gel, whitening mouth rinse and denture cleaning effervescent tablet.JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on October 8, 2004. The company was established to engage in the business of manufacturing and selling of oral hygiene products. The company was promoted by Nikhil Nanda. Initially, they manufactured only toothbrushes but realizing the vast potential of the oral care market, they ventured into manufacturing of other dental care products like toothpastes, Mouthwash, Denture tablets etc. In the year 2005, the company acquired the business from the three proprietary concerns namely Sunehari Svendgaard Laboratories, Sunehari Oral Care and Jai Hanuman Exports with effect from April 1, 2005. These three proprietary concerns became the three units of the company, namely Unit I- SSL, Unit II - SOC and Unit III - JHE.In the year 2006, Unit III-JHE w

