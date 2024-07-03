Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹22.74
Prev. Close₹22.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.45
Day's High₹22.74
Day's Low₹22.06
52 Week's High₹39.5
52 Week's Low₹15.55
Book Value₹20.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)188.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
78.4
78.4
64.9
64.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.89
95.84
124.87
126.83
Net Worth
170.29
174.24
189.77
191.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.96
132.95
138.38
105.05
yoy growth (%)
-27.07
-3.92
31.71
4.96
Raw materials
-66.82
-97.07
-90.53
-66.96
As % of sales
68.92
73.01
65.42
63.74
Employee costs
-8.38
-8.74
-9.4
-8.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.19
12.42
13.82
5.15
Depreciation
-5.56
-7.42
-6.8
-6.35
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.02
-13.04
16.79
Working capital
13.5
13.58
33.9
2.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.07
-3.92
31.71
4.96
Op profit growth
-61.26
-42.35
40.29
81.8
EBIT growth
-73.53
-5.3
152.06
-274.11
Net profit growth
56.28
-93.69
27.74
-201.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
70.8
84.81
86.25
100.77
139.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.8
84.81
86.25
100.77
139.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.31
11.32
9.39
7.54
13.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nikhil Nanda.
Independent Director
Mukul Pathak
Independent Director
Rohina Sanjay Sangtani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajagopal Chakravarthi
Independent Director
Kapil Minocha
Non Executive Director
Vinay Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal
Independent Director
Upma Chawdhry
Summary
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is Indias largest integrated manufacturer of oral care products that services the demanding requirements of leading Indian and global FMCG brands operating in Indian. Apart from contract manufacturing partnerships with domestic oral care brands, the Company manufactures proprietary brands as well. The Company manufactures the entire range of oral care product at its ISO-certified state of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh). The Company is into manufacturing toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinse etc. The companys products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening gel, whitening mouth rinse and denture cleaning effervescent tablet.JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on October 8, 2004. The company was established to engage in the business of manufacturing and selling of oral hygiene products. The company was promoted by Nikhil Nanda. Initially, they manufactured only toothbrushes but realizing the vast potential of the oral care market, they ventured into manufacturing of other dental care products like toothpastes, Mouthwash, Denture tablets etc. In the year 2005, the company acquired the business from the three proprietary concerns namely Sunehari Svendgaard Laboratories, Sunehari Oral Care and Jai Hanuman Exports with effect from April 1, 2005. These three proprietary concerns became the three units of the company, namely Unit I- SSL, Unit II - SOC and Unit III - JHE.In the year 2006, Unit III-JHE w
Read More
The JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is ₹188.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is 0 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd is ₹15.55 and ₹39.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.81%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at -16.91%, 6 Month at -2.05%, 3 Month at -23.25% and 1 Month at -0.86%.
