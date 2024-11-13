Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Board of Director in its meeting held on 08 January, 2025 adopted the New Set of Article of Association as per Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 13th November, 2024 for considered and approved the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. JHS informed the exchange regarding the consideration and approval of Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 at its Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Machine Readable and Searchable Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

JHS hereby inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 03, 2024, has considered and approved the allotment of equity shares and Fully convertible warrants.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments THE BOARD IN ITS MEEETING APPROVED PREF ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES & WARRANTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 18th May, 2024 for the approval of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the board considered and approved acquisition of 100 % Equity shares of subsidiary. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024