JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

19.63
(-0.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:46 PM

JHS Sven.Lab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Board of Director in its meeting held on 08 January, 2025 adopted the New Set of Article of Association as per Companies Act, 2013.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 13th November, 2024 for considered and approved the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. JHS informed the exchange regarding the consideration and approval of Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 at its Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Machine Readable and Searchable Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
JHS hereby inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 03, 2024, has considered and approved the allotment of equity shares and Fully convertible warrants.
Board Meeting4 Jun 202430 May 2024
JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments THE BOARD IN ITS MEEETING APPROVED PREF ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES & WARRANTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 18th May, 2024 for the approval of Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the board considered and approved acquisition of 100 % Equity shares of subsidiary. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 312023. 2. Any other Permitted by the Chair. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and took note of the Limited Review Report as provided by the Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

