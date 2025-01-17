Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.56
-0.83
33.53
4.96
Op profit growth
14.72
-87.84
17.61
81.87
EBIT growth
-67.27
-43.39
106.89
-272.95
Net profit growth
-160.54
-107.56
19.2
-201.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.9
1.2
9.8
11.12
EBIT margin
2.19
4.84
8.49
5.48
Net profit margin
1.18
-1.42
18.63
20.88
RoCE
1.08
3.54
7.29
4.67
RoNW
0.16
-0.28
4.23
4.66
RoA
0.14
-0.25
4
4.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.21
-0.8
4.28
4.97
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.94
-1.76
3.17
3.53
Book value per share
29.3
29.22
28.61
30.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
93.76
-9.22
12.37
7.77
P/CEPS
-20.93
-4.18
16.67
10.94
P/B
0.67
0.25
1.85
1.26
EV/EBIDTA
12.08
3.43
17.23
13.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
38.7
20.6
-110.62
326.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
280.47
182.19
73.35
35.73
Inventory days
33.07
21.23
27
37.24
Creditor days
-102.5
-83.04
-56.47
-56.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.78
-3.45
-16.16
-9.32
Net debt / equity
-0.07
0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-7.37
4.57
-0.27
-0.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.82
-71.61
-64.2
-63.74
Employee costs
-10
-9.65
-8.62
-8.24
Other costs
-20.27
-17.52
-17.36
-16.88
