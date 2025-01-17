iifl-logo-icon 1
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Key Ratios

20.29
(0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.56

-0.83

33.53

4.96

Op profit growth

14.72

-87.84

17.61

81.87

EBIT growth

-67.27

-43.39

106.89

-272.95

Net profit growth

-160.54

-107.56

19.2

-201.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.9

1.2

9.8

11.12

EBIT margin

2.19

4.84

8.49

5.48

Net profit margin

1.18

-1.42

18.63

20.88

RoCE

1.08

3.54

7.29

4.67

RoNW

0.16

-0.28

4.23

4.66

RoA

0.14

-0.25

4

4.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.21

-0.8

4.28

4.97

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.94

-1.76

3.17

3.53

Book value per share

29.3

29.22

28.61

30.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

93.76

-9.22

12.37

7.77

P/CEPS

-20.93

-4.18

16.67

10.94

P/B

0.67

0.25

1.85

1.26

EV/EBIDTA

12.08

3.43

17.23

13.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

38.7

20.6

-110.62

326.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

280.47

182.19

73.35

35.73

Inventory days

33.07

21.23

27

37.24

Creditor days

-102.5

-83.04

-56.47

-56.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.78

-3.45

-16.16

-9.32

Net debt / equity

-0.07

0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-7.37

4.57

-0.27

-0.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.82

-71.61

-64.2

-63.74

Employee costs

-10

-9.65

-8.62

-8.24

Other costs

-20.27

-17.52

-17.36

-16.88

