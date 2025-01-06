JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.19
12.42
13.82
5.15
Depreciation
-5.56
-7.42
-6.8
-6.35
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.02
-13.04
16.79
Working capital
13.5
13.58
33.9
2.54
Other operating items
Operating
10.7
18.55
27.87
18.14
Capital expenditure
6.44
-6.67
12.96
-52.9
Free cash flow
17.14
11.87
40.83
-34.75
Equity raised
248.41
234.57
195.13
138.55
Investing
-2.31
-1.68
17.16
1.03
Financing
3.71
2.3
0.27
4.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
266.95
247.06
253.4
109.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.