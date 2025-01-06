iifl-logo-icon 1
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.65
(-6.22%)
Jan 6, 2025

JHS Sven.Lab. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.19

12.42

13.82

5.15

Depreciation

-5.56

-7.42

-6.8

-6.35

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.02

-13.04

16.79

Working capital

13.5

13.58

33.9

2.54

Other operating items

Operating

10.7

18.55

27.87

18.14

Capital expenditure

6.44

-6.67

12.96

-52.9

Free cash flow

17.14

11.87

40.83

-34.75

Equity raised

248.41

234.57

195.13

138.55

Investing

-2.31

-1.68

17.16

1.03

Financing

3.71

2.3

0.27

4.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

266.95

247.06

253.4

109.26

