|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.96
132.95
138.38
105.05
yoy growth (%)
-27.07
-3.92
31.71
4.96
Raw materials
-66.82
-97.07
-90.53
-66.96
As % of sales
68.92
73.01
65.42
63.74
Employee costs
-8.38
-8.74
-9.4
-8.65
As % of sales
8.64
6.57
6.79
8.24
Other costs
-18.08
-17.66
-22.02
-17.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.65
13.28
15.91
16.87
Operating profit
3.66
9.46
16.41
11.7
OPM
3.78
7.11
11.86
11.14
Depreciation
-5.56
-7.42
-6.8
-6.35
Interest expense
-0.45
-1.36
-0.73
-0.61
Other income
5.54
11.75
4.94
0.43
Profit before tax
3.19
12.42
13.82
5.15
Taxes
-0.43
-0.02
-13.04
16.79
Tax rate
-13.48
-0.16
-94.37
325.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.76
12.4
0.77
21.95
Exceptional items
0
-10.63
27.27
0
Net profit
2.76
1.76
28.05
21.95
yoy growth (%)
56.28
-93.69
27.74
-201.52
NPM
2.85
1.33
20.27
20.9
