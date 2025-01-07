iifl-logo-icon 1
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21
(1.69%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.96

132.95

138.38

105.05

yoy growth (%)

-27.07

-3.92

31.71

4.96

Raw materials

-66.82

-97.07

-90.53

-66.96

As % of sales

68.92

73.01

65.42

63.74

Employee costs

-8.38

-8.74

-9.4

-8.65

As % of sales

8.64

6.57

6.79

8.24

Other costs

-18.08

-17.66

-22.02

-17.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.65

13.28

15.91

16.87

Operating profit

3.66

9.46

16.41

11.7

OPM

3.78

7.11

11.86

11.14

Depreciation

-5.56

-7.42

-6.8

-6.35

Interest expense

-0.45

-1.36

-0.73

-0.61

Other income

5.54

11.75

4.94

0.43

Profit before tax

3.19

12.42

13.82

5.15

Taxes

-0.43

-0.02

-13.04

16.79

Tax rate

-13.48

-0.16

-94.37

325.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.76

12.4

0.77

21.95

Exceptional items

0

-10.63

27.27

0

Net profit

2.76

1.76

28.05

21.95

yoy growth (%)

56.28

-93.69

27.74

-201.52

NPM

2.85

1.33

20.27

20.9

