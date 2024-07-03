JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
49.13
63.09
67.14
75.38
97.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.13
63.09
67.14
75.38
97.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.94
4.23
7.01
3.16
6.02
Total Income
52.08
67.33
74.15
78.54
103.87
Total Expenditure
50.91
68.62
67.83
73.52
97.73
PBIDT
1.17
-1.29
6.31
5.02
6.14
Interest
0.33
0.43
0.78
0.93
1.71
PBDT
0.84
-1.72
5.53
4.09
4.43
Depreciation
4.44
4.4
5.37
5.64
6.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.73
0.24
0.54
Deferred Tax
-0.3
1.51
-0.72
-0.28
-0.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.31
-7.63
0.16
-1.51
-2.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.15
-0.08
-2.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.31
-7.63
0.31
-1.43
-0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.31
-7.63
0.31
-1.43
-0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.42
-0.86
0.05
-0.03
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.4
64.9
64.4
60.9
60.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.38
-2.04
9.39
6.65
6.27
PBDTM(%)
1.7
-2.72
8.23
5.42
4.52
PATM(%)
-6.73
-12.09
0.23
-2
-2.38
