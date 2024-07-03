iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.01
(0.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

49.13

63.09

67.14

75.38

97.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.13

63.09

67.14

75.38

97.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.94

4.23

7.01

3.16

6.02

Total Income

52.08

67.33

74.15

78.54

103.87

Total Expenditure

50.91

68.62

67.83

73.52

97.73

PBIDT

1.17

-1.29

6.31

5.02

6.14

Interest

0.33

0.43

0.78

0.93

1.71

PBDT

0.84

-1.72

5.53

4.09

4.43

Depreciation

4.44

4.4

5.37

5.64

6.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.73

0.24

0.54

Deferred Tax

-0.3

1.51

-0.72

-0.28

-0.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.31

-7.63

0.16

-1.51

-2.33

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.15

-0.08

-2.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.31

-7.63

0.31

-1.43

-0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.31

-7.63

0.31

-1.43

-0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.42

-0.86

0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

78.4

64.9

64.4

60.9

60.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.38

-2.04

9.39

6.65

6.27

PBDTM(%)

1.7

-2.72

8.23

5.42

4.52

PATM(%)

-6.73

-12.09

0.23

-2

-2.38

JHS Sven.Lab.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.