JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
78.4
78.4
64.9
64.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.89
95.84
124.87
126.83
Net Worth
170.29
174.24
189.77
191.48
Minority Interest
Debt
5.13
2.58
2.17
2.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.21
4.8
4.53
4.25
Total Liabilities
181.63
181.62
196.47
198.2
Fixed Assets
91.23
73.64
71.24
67.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.46
2.98
15.39
14.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.73
16.08
7.22
10.36
Networking Capital
60.07
50.3
97.14
89.22
Inventories
12.66
13.01
9.25
9.19
Inventory Days
34.59
Sundry Debtors
12.88
18.54
16.19
58.69
Debtor Days
220.93
Other Current Assets
56.58
57.41
90.96
42.34
Sundry Creditors
-17.05
-22.95
-13.62
-16.71
Creditor Days
62.9
Other Current Liabilities
-5
-15.71
-5.64
-4.29
Cash
10.13
38.62
5.48
16.88
Total Assets
181.62
181.62
196.47
198.21
