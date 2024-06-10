|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|THE BOARD IN ITS MEEETING APPROVED PREF ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES & WARRANTS JHS SVENDGAARD LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 04-Jul-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024) JHS has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 4th July, 2024 for the approval of issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on Preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
