JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Summary

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is Indias largest integrated manufacturer of oral care products that services the demanding requirements of leading Indian and global FMCG brands operating in Indian. Apart from contract manufacturing partnerships with domestic oral care brands, the Company manufactures proprietary brands as well. The Company manufactures the entire range of oral care product at its ISO-certified state of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Kala Amb (Himachal Pradesh). The Company is into manufacturing toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouth rinse etc. The companys products include toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening gel, whitening mouth rinse and denture cleaning effervescent tablet.JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on October 8, 2004. The company was established to engage in the business of manufacturing and selling of oral hygiene products. The company was promoted by Nikhil Nanda. Initially, they manufactured only toothbrushes but realizing the vast potential of the oral care market, they ventured into manufacturing of other dental care products like toothpastes, Mouthwash, Denture tablets etc. In the year 2005, the company acquired the business from the three proprietary concerns namely Sunehari Svendgaard Laboratories, Sunehari Oral Care and Jai Hanuman Exports with effect from April 1, 2005. These three proprietary concerns became the three units of the company, namely Unit I- SSL, Unit II - SOC and Unit III - JHE.In the year 2006, Unit III-JHE was awarded the status of Star Export House (one Star) by the Government of India effective from April 1, 2005 to March 31, 2009.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the production capacity of Oral Care Products by 1.50 crore Pcs to 7.00 crore Pcs. In October 21, 2006, the company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. In April 2, 2007, the company commenced the first phase of commercial Production at Kala-amb in Himachal Pradesh. In April 10, 2007, they acquired 9400 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Nikiven Personal Care Products Pvt Ltd NIKIVEN constituting 51.08% of the paid-up capital. With this acquisition, Nikiven became a subsidiary of the company.During the year 2007-08, the company set up a 100% subsidiary company in Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone, UAE with the name of Jones H Smith, FZE. In April 2008, they set up a subsidiary company with the name JHS Svendgaard Dental Care Ltd. During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Oral Care Products by 13.02 crore Pcs to 24.62 crore Pcs. In February 4, 2009, they received the Best Performing Enterprise Award Runner-up (Turnover from Rs 26 to 100 crore) at Plasticon Awards 2009 for the oral care business with a Complete Range of Oral Care Products from The Plastindia Foundation. In April 2009, the company launched their own brand Dr. Gold, to use their experience in the oral care industry and encash the market opportunities.The Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s JHS Svendgaard Hygiene Products Limited and M/s Waves Hygiene Products (a Partnership Firm) with M/s JHS Svendgaard Laboratories had been approved by the Delhi High Court on 30th August, 2011 and by the Shimla High Court on 28 May, 2012. Resultantly, all the assets and liabilities of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Transferor Company) and M/s. Waves Hygiene Products (Transferor Firm) was transferred to Company effective from 31 March, 2010, i.e. the Appointed Date.During 2017-18, M/s JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd. became the Subsidiary of the company with effect from April 13, 2018. JHS Svendgaard Brands Limited (formerly known as JHS Svendgaard Dental Care Limited) ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 01st September, 2020. During 2020-21, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Retail Investment Division (Demerged Undertaking) of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Demerged Company) and vesting of the same with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited (Resulting Company) on a going concern basis and immediately thereupon, amalgamation of JHS Svendgaard Brands Limited (Transferor Company) with JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Transferee Company) was approved on 09th October, 2020.