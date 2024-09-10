|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Newspaper publication pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47, confirming dispatch of Notice of 20th AGM of the Company to be held on 10th September, 2024, e-voting in respect of resolution contained therein and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. Read less.. Proceeding of the 20th Annual General Meeting of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
