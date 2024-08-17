SectorFMCG
Open₹5.9
Prev. Close₹6.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.5
Day's High₹6.1
Day's Low₹5.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹83.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
26.16
26.16
26.16
26.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
234.98
189.79
154.84
125.72
Net Worth
261.14
215.95
181
151.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Revenue
674.37
578.01
yoy growth (%)
16.67
Raw materials
-509.71
-456.69
As % of sales
75.58
79.01
Employee costs
-16.12
-12.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Profit before tax
62.38
44.84
Depreciation
-12.81
-11.04
Tax paid
-12.11
-6.78
Working capital
128.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.67
Op profit growth
37.17
EBIT growth
41.33
Net profit growth
18.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Gross Sales
684.36
597
491.11
369.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
684.36
597
491.11
369.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
1.03
0.87
1.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Pravin N Shah
Director
Pratima P Shah
Managing Director
Sagar P Shah
Director
Natasha S Shah
Director
Gaurav M Doshi
Director
Dilip S Mehta
Director
Preeti Balwantrai Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amar Remedies Ltd
Summary
Amar Remedies Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of premier personal hygiene products in India. The companys product lines include toothpastes, tooth powders, toothbrushes, petroleum jellies, talcs, soaps, shampoos, lotions, ointments, and creams. They market their products primarily under the brand name of Amar, as well as under various private labels. They have three manufacturing plants at Surat, Daman and Dehradun.The company has three segments, namely oral care, health care and others. They sell their products to traders in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, and Tanzania, and also in countries like Dubai and Panama. They have one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Amar Remedies FZE, which is engaged in trading and marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other items. Amar Remedies Ltd was incorporated on April 18, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Swami Aushadhalaya Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of undertaking extensive research in Ayurveda. They set up a manufacturing plant in Surat. In the year 1989, the company launched their first product, toothpowder under the brand name, Amar. In the year 1991, the company developed their first gelatine free vegetarian toothpaste. They launched their toothpaste in Gujarat. In the year 1994, the company extended their geography by launching their tooth paste in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In September 5, 1995, the name of the company was changed from Swami Aushadha
