Amar Remedies Ltd Share Price

5.8
(-4.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Amar Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

5.9

Prev. Close

6.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3.5

Day's High

6.1

Day's Low

5.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

83.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amar Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Amar Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amar Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.59%

Non-Promoter- 4.39%

Institutions: 4.38%

Non-Institutions: 71.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amar Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010Jun-2009

Equity Capital

26.16

26.16

26.16

26.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

234.98

189.79

154.84

125.72

Net Worth

261.14

215.95

181

151.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Jun-2011

Revenue

674.37

578.01

yoy growth (%)

16.67

Raw materials

-509.71

-456.69

As % of sales

75.58

79.01

Employee costs

-16.12

-12.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Jun-2011

Profit before tax

62.38

44.84

Depreciation

-12.81

-11.04

Tax paid

-12.11

-6.78

Working capital

128.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.67

Op profit growth

37.17

EBIT growth

41.33

Net profit growth

18.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2012Jun-2011Jun-2010Jun-2009

Gross Sales

684.36

597

491.11

369.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

684.36

597

491.11

369.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.07

1.03

0.87

1.87

Amar Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amar Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Pravin N Shah

Director

Pratima P Shah

Managing Director

Sagar P Shah

Director

Natasha S Shah

Director

Gaurav M Doshi

Director

Dilip S Mehta

Director

Preeti Balwantrai Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amar Remedies Ltd

Summary

Amar Remedies Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of premier personal hygiene products in India. The companys product lines include toothpastes, tooth powders, toothbrushes, petroleum jellies, talcs, soaps, shampoos, lotions, ointments, and creams. They market their products primarily under the brand name of Amar, as well as under various private labels. They have three manufacturing plants at Surat, Daman and Dehradun.The company has three segments, namely oral care, health care and others. They sell their products to traders in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, and Tanzania, and also in countries like Dubai and Panama. They have one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Amar Remedies FZE, which is engaged in trading and marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other items. Amar Remedies Ltd was incorporated on April 18, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Swami Aushadhalaya Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of undertaking extensive research in Ayurveda. They set up a manufacturing plant in Surat. In the year 1989, the company launched their first product, toothpowder under the brand name, Amar. In the year 1991, the company developed their first gelatine free vegetarian toothpaste. They launched their toothpaste in Gujarat. In the year 1994, the company extended their geography by launching their tooth paste in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In September 5, 1995, the name of the company was changed from Swami Aushadha
QUICKLINKS FOR Amar Remedies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

