Summary

Amar Remedies Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of premier personal hygiene products in India. The companys product lines include toothpastes, tooth powders, toothbrushes, petroleum jellies, talcs, soaps, shampoos, lotions, ointments, and creams. They market their products primarily under the brand name of Amar, as well as under various private labels. They have three manufacturing plants at Surat, Daman and Dehradun.The company has three segments, namely oral care, health care and others. They sell their products to traders in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, and Tanzania, and also in countries like Dubai and Panama. They have one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Amar Remedies FZE, which is engaged in trading and marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other items. Amar Remedies Ltd was incorporated on April 18, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Swami Aushadhalaya Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of undertaking extensive research in Ayurveda. They set up a manufacturing plant in Surat. In the year 1989, the company launched their first product, toothpowder under the brand name, Amar. In the year 1991, the company developed their first gelatine free vegetarian toothpaste. They launched their toothpaste in Gujarat. In the year 1994, the company extended their geography by launching their tooth paste in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In September 5, 1995, the name of the company was changed from Swami Aushadha

