Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Revenue
674.37
578.01
yoy growth (%)
16.67
Raw materials
-509.71
-456.69
As % of sales
75.58
79.01
Employee costs
-16.12
-12.69
As % of sales
2.39
2.19
Other costs
-35.64
-26.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.28
4.55
Operating profit
112.88
82.29
OPM
16.73
14.23
Depreciation
-12.81
-11.04
Interest expense
-39.75
-27.42
Other income
2.07
1.01
Profit before tax
62.38
44.84
Taxes
-12.11
-6.78
Tax rate
-19.41
-15.13
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
50.27
38.05
Exceptional items
-5.03
0
Net profit
45.24
38.05
yoy growth (%)
18.88
NPM
6.7
6.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.