iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amar Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.8
(-4.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amar Remedies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Jun-2011

Revenue

674.37

578.01

yoy growth (%)

16.67

Raw materials

-509.71

-456.69

As % of sales

75.58

79.01

Employee costs

-16.12

-12.69

As % of sales

2.39

2.19

Other costs

-35.64

-26.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.28

4.55

Operating profit

112.88

82.29

OPM

16.73

14.23

Depreciation

-12.81

-11.04

Interest expense

-39.75

-27.42

Other income

2.07

1.01

Profit before tax

62.38

44.84

Taxes

-12.11

-6.78

Tax rate

-19.41

-15.13

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

50.27

38.05

Exceptional items

-5.03

0

Net profit

45.24

38.05

yoy growth (%)

18.88

NPM

6.7

6.58

Amar Remedies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amar Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.