Amar Remedies Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5.8
(-4.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Amar Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

24.59%

25.17%

25.48%

25.48%

41.58%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

4.38%

6.6%

9.23%

9.88%

6.95%

Non-Institutions

71.01%

68.22%

65.28%

64.63%

51.45%

Total Non-Promoter

75.4%

74.82%

74.51%

74.51%

58.41%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.59%

Non-Promoter- 4.38%

Institutions: 4.38%

Non-Institutions: 71.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

