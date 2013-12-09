Amar Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
26.16
26.16
26.16
26.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
234.98
189.79
154.84
125.72
Net Worth
261.14
215.95
181
151.88
Minority Interest
Debt
365.42
249.18
124.1
88.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.72
0.61
0.32
0.14
Total Liabilities
628.28
465.74
305.42
240.3
Fixed Assets
164.7
135.24
115.38
108.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
454.28
318.21
185.93
131.3
Inventories
233.04
152.08
113.8
80.26
Inventory Days
126.13
96.03
Sundry Debtors
184.34
139.41
108.01
82.32
Debtor Days
99.77
88.03
Other Current Assets
91.48
51.18
21.01
16.35
Sundry Creditors
-15.98
-12.94
-9.53
-8.69
Creditor Days
8.64
8.17
Other Current Liabilities
-38.6
-11.52
-47.36
-38.94
Cash
8.65
11.64
3.46
0.67
Total Assets
628.28
465.74
305.42
240.3
