Amar Remedies Ltd Key Ratios

5.8
(-4.92%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarJun-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.63

Op profit growth

35.7

EBIT growth

39.56

Net profit growth

16.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.53

13.96

EBIT margin

14.96

12.28

Net profit margin

6.64

6.55

RoCE

18.65

RoNW

4.72

RoA

2.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.39

14.8

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

12.48

10.74

Book value per share

100.69

83.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.75

6.87

P/CEPS

10.8

9.46

P/B

1.33

1.22

EV/EBIDTA

6.15

5.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.79

Tax payout

-19.34

-14.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.08

Inventory days

102.81

Creditor days

-9.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.57

-2.67

Net debt / equity

1.35

1.08

Net debt / op. profit

3.15

2.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.83

-79.36

Employee costs

-2.38

-2.15

Other costs

-5.25

-4.51

