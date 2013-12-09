Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.63
Op profit growth
35.7
EBIT growth
39.56
Net profit growth
16.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.53
13.96
EBIT margin
14.96
12.28
Net profit margin
6.64
6.55
RoCE
18.65
RoNW
4.72
RoA
2.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.39
14.8
Dividend per share
0
1
Cash EPS
12.48
10.74
Book value per share
100.69
83.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.75
6.87
P/CEPS
10.8
9.46
P/B
1.33
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
6.15
5.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.79
Tax payout
-19.34
-14.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.08
Inventory days
102.81
Creditor days
-9.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.57
-2.67
Net debt / equity
1.35
1.08
Net debt / op. profit
3.15
2.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.83
-79.36
Employee costs
-2.38
-2.15
Other costs
-5.25
-4.51
