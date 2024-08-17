Amar Remedies Ltd Summary

Amar Remedies Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of premier personal hygiene products in India. The companys product lines include toothpastes, tooth powders, toothbrushes, petroleum jellies, talcs, soaps, shampoos, lotions, ointments, and creams. They market their products primarily under the brand name of Amar, as well as under various private labels. They have three manufacturing plants at Surat, Daman and Dehradun.The company has three segments, namely oral care, health care and others. They sell their products to traders in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, and Tanzania, and also in countries like Dubai and Panama. They have one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Amar Remedies FZE, which is engaged in trading and marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other items. Amar Remedies Ltd was incorporated on April 18, 1984 as a private limited company with the name Swami Aushadhalaya Pvt Ltd. The company was established with an objective of undertaking extensive research in Ayurveda. They set up a manufacturing plant in Surat. In the year 1989, the company launched their first product, toothpowder under the brand name, Amar. In the year 1991, the company developed their first gelatine free vegetarian toothpaste. They launched their toothpaste in Gujarat. In the year 1994, the company extended their geography by launching their tooth paste in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In September 5, 1995, the name of the company was changed from Swami Aushadhalaya Pvt Ltd to Amar Remedies Pvt Ltd. In September 6, 1995, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Amar Remedies Ltd.In the year 1998, the company launched one more variants of toothpaste. They extended the brand by launching Amar Strong, Amar Regular and Amar White Toothpaste. In the year 2001, the company inaugurated a new plant in Daman and commenced commercial production. In the year 2002, they developed more than 15 different qualities of toothpaste for various markets. In the year 2005, the company expanded their toothpaste manufacturing capacity from 7,100 tonne to 10,300 tonne.During the year 2006-07, the company expanded their installed capacity of Oral Care and Health Care in Daman plant from 12400 MT and 595 MT to 13400 MT and 645 MT respectively. In October 2006, the companys Surat plant commenced production Ayurvedic Medicines and Beauty care products. They launched Amar Getup (and ointment for backache and joint problems), Amar Pain Balm and few Ayurvedic health & beauty care products. The company established a state of the art manufacturing plant spread over 1 lakh sq ft of constructed area at Dehradun (Uttarakhand). In April 2008, they started commercial production at Dehradun. During the year 2007-08, the company launched Amar Premium brand toothpaste in the market and in various modern format stores such as Big Bazaar, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group (More Departmental Stores) etc.During the year 2008-09, the company added new products to their product catalog such as Amar Clove Gel Toothpaste with Clove Fortitude, Amar Talcum Powder, Amar Petroleum Jelly and Amar Baby Oil for selling in domestic as well as international market. They launched their high end natural beauty care products showroom under the brand The Natures Co in Delhi. During the year, the company increased the production capacity of Oral Care from 32,140 tonnes to 44,150 tonnes and Health Care from 2,280 tonnes to 5,950 tonnes. In April 2008, the company formed wholly owned subsidiary company at Ras-AL-Khaimah -Free Trade Zone, United Arab Emirates for carrying on general trading business of toothpaste, toothpowder & balm etc. During the year 2009-10, the company introduced new brand Smiles in the domestic markets, and launched 6 different products were under this brand, namely Smiles Toothpaste, Smiles Shaving Cream, Smiles Almond Soap, Smiles Talcum Powder, Smiles Petroleum Jelly and Smiles Chest Rub. Also, they launched three new products under the brand Amar, namely Amar Heel Up, Amar Antiseptic Cream & Amar Super Six Toothpaste. In the international market, the company introduced Amar Baking Soda Toothpaste, Amar Herbal Toothpaste, Amar Chest Rub and Amar Ice Gel. 3During the year, the company increased the production capacity of Oral Care from 44,150 tonnes to 49,550 tonnes and Health Care from 5,950 tonnes to 22,150 tonnes. They opened two show rooms under the brand The Natures Co at Express city mall at Chennai & Iscon mall at Ahmedabad. Also, the company applied for registration of Amar & Fresh Smiles brands and their sub-brands in foreign countries, namely UAE, USA, Nepal, Angola, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. During the year, the companys Dubai subsidiary entered into a joint venture with a Nigerian company, Union Products to set up a plant in Nigeria for manufacturing Toothpastes, Petroleum Jelly, Talcum Powder etc under their own brand Amar and Fresh Smiles to cater to the ever growing Nigerian markets and a few neighboring countries. They developed 24 new products under their brand Fresh Smiles, keeping African countries in the mind.The company intends to open as many as 4 to 6 new stores under the brand The Natures Co in the coming financial year.