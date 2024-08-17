SectorFMCG
Open₹2.2
Prev. Close₹2.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.18
Day's High₹2.35
Day's Low₹2.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.01
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.43
-3,506.99
-1,968.89
-1,840.71
Net Worth
-24.42
-3,482.85
-1,944.75
-1,816.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
150.56
6,724.85
6,131.22
5,658.27
yoy growth (%)
-97.76
9.68
8.35
7.38
Raw materials
-116.73
-5,971.69
-5,510.61
-5,164.63
As % of sales
77.52
88.8
89.87
91.27
Employee costs
-12.48
-57.94
-37.85
-35.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-128.74
144.11
233.7
205.04
Depreciation
-34.75
-125.55
-21.71
-22.83
Tax paid
0
-73
-69.4
-70.42
Working capital
-2,551.07
371.99
150.24
212.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.76
9.68
8.35
7.38
Op profit growth
-119.32
18.89
18.81
8.99
EBIT growth
-134.12
-6.51
14.22
16
Net profit growth
-281.04
-56.71
22.05
-4.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
120.42
150.57
2,129.88
7,319.36
6,871.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.02
0.04
Net Sales
120.42
150.57
2,129.88
7,319.34
6,871.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.76
4.81
13.25
13.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Dhingra
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rattan Sagar Khanna
Company Secretary
Pradeep K Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kwality Ltd
Summary
Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955.In 1995 the company started producing Ghee,Skimmed Milk Powder etc. The total cost of the above project was Rs.3600 crores and was financed by way of public issue.The company had set up a new project for manufacturing Ice Cream Mix Powder.
