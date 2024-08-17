iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Ltd Share Price

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

Kwality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

2.2

Prev. Close

2.3

Turnover(Lac.)

48.18

Day's High

2.35

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kwality Ltd Corporate Action

Kwality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kwality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 75.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kwality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.01

24.14

24.14

24.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.43

-3,506.99

-1,968.89

-1,840.71

Net Worth

-24.42

-3,482.85

-1,944.75

-1,816.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

150.56

6,724.85

6,131.22

5,658.27

yoy growth (%)

-97.76

9.68

8.35

7.38

Raw materials

-116.73

-5,971.69

-5,510.61

-5,164.63

As % of sales

77.52

88.8

89.87

91.27

Employee costs

-12.48

-57.94

-37.85

-35.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-128.74

144.11

233.7

205.04

Depreciation

-34.75

-125.55

-21.71

-22.83

Tax paid

0

-73

-69.4

-70.42

Working capital

-2,551.07

371.99

150.24

212.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.76

9.68

8.35

7.38

Op profit growth

-119.32

18.89

18.81

8.99

EBIT growth

-134.12

-6.51

14.22

16

Net profit growth

-281.04

-56.71

22.05

-4.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

120.42

150.57

2,129.88

7,319.36

6,871.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.02

0.04

Net Sales

120.42

150.57

2,129.88

7,319.34

6,871.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.76

4.81

13.25

13.7

Kwality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kwality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Dhingra

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rattan Sagar Khanna

Company Secretary

Pradeep K Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kwality Ltd

Summary

Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955.In 1995 the company started producing Ghee,Skimmed Milk Powder etc. The total cost of the above project was Rs.3600 crores and was financed by way of public issue.The company had set up a new project for manufacturing Ice Cream Mix Powder.
