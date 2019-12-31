To the members of Kwality Limited

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency resolution process vide NCLT order)

REPORT ON AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kwality Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31.03.2020, notes to the financial statements, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph 2 below, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March 2020 and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion:

a. The Company has incurred a Net loss of INR 12,874.40 lakhs resulting into net accumulated losses of INR 1,96,888.91 lakhs and erosion of its Net worth as at 31 March 2020. The company has obligations towards lenders, creditors and other agencies. The process of filing, verification and acceptance of claims has been completed by the RP pursuant to ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). No accounting impact in the books of accounts has been made in respect of excess, short, non-receipt of claims or liabilities earlier not recorded in the books of accounts but now quantified and accepted by RP for operational and financial Creditors hence consequential impact, if any, is not ascertainable and we are unable to comment on the possible financial impacts of the same.

b. The company has a number of pending litigations w.r.t various legal and tax matters pending with various authorities but the company has not made any provision for any future loss arising to the company in the scenario of negative outcome of such cases. It includes income tax demand (along with interest) of INR 8,97,440.28 lakhs (including income tax claim of INR 17798.69 lakhs, which has already been accepted earlier & is recognized in the books and the balance amount is under appeal) beginning from AY 2011—12 till AY 2018-19. Income Tax authorities has belatedly filed claim in Form B dated 31.12.2019 for INR 8,97,440.28 lakhs (which also included claim of INR 17798.69 lakhs filed & admitted earlier and the amounts under appeals) on 20.01.2020 with the Resolution Professional. As statutory period of completion of CIRP u/s 12 of the Code has come to an end on November 5, 2019, and the matter is subjudice before the Honble NCLT for appropriate orders either under Section 31 or Section 33 of the Code ,the Resolution Professional has not collated and verified the additional claim submitted by income tax authorities.

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

3. EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to the following matters in the financial statements:

a. Attention is drawn to Note no. 47 of the standalone financial statements; The Company continues not to assess impairment of carrying value of tangible assets, capital work in progress and intangible assets in accordance with requirements of Ind AS - 36 on "Impairment of Assets". We are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the recoverable amount of the Companys tangible assets, capital work in progress and intangible assets. Consequently, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments to carrying value are necessary and consequential impacts on the standalone financial statements.

b. Attention is drawn to Note no. 31 of the Standalone Financial Statements regarding non-recognition of interest on borrowing from banks and, financial institutions and bank charges on borrowing from banks and financial institutions subsequent to insolvency commencement date i.e. 11th December 2018. The company has not recognized any interest on these amounts. The same is not in compliance with requirements of Ind AS. Had provision for interest, bank charges and exchange difference been recognized, finance cost and total expenses, would have been higher and loss and total comprehensive loss for year ended would also have been higher, having consequential impact on other current financial liability and other equity.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters

4. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Company has incurred cash losses, its liabilities exceeded total assets and its net worth has been fully eroded as on 31st March 2020. Capacity utilization of manufacturing processing facilities is very low and Corporate Insolvency Process against the Company is in process. Since the CIRP is currently in progress, as per the Code, it is required that the Company be managed as a going concern during the CIRP. The standalone financial statements is continued to be prepared on going concern basis. However there exists material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as going concern since the application filed by the resolution applicant seeking a direction against the CoC to approve the resolution plan is sub-judice before the Honble NCLT. Hence the application for liquidation of the Company filed by

RP with NCLT is in abeyance until the said application filled by the resolution applicant is decided by the NCLT. The appropriateness of preparation of standalone financial statements on going concern basis is critically dependent upon CIRP as specified in the Code. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

5. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors / Resolution Professional are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report (but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which is expected to be made available to us after that date. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

6. Responsibilities of Management/ Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors/Resolution Professional / Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors / Resolution Professional /Management are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Pursuant to ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) powers of the Board of Directors have been suspended and these powers are now vested with Resolution Professional (RP).

7. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of our audit, in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of The Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management/directors/ RP.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast a significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, amongst other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonable be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

(1) As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (The Order) , issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013 we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) There are no branch offices of the company having separate branch auditors.

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) Except for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the management/RP as on 31 March 2020, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, and the matters described in the Material uncertainty relating to Going Concern may have an adverse impact on the functioning of the company.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(i) The qualifications to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has a lot of pending litigations and as detailed in Note No 38 to the standalone financial statements has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position.

(ii) The company has no foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For B. RATTAN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 011798N

Sd/-

Bishamver Kumar Karn

Membership No: 094790 Partner

UDIN: 20094790AAAAAQ5977

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29 July 2020

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT AS PER THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER, 2016

Referred to in Point No . 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the financial statements of Kwality Limited for the year ended 31 March 2020.

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information except assets were not tagged with any unique identification number.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by management at periodical intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed

ii. As explained by management, there is a system of physical verification of inventory at periodic intervals, which is adequate to the size of the company and the nature of its business . No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between physical stock and books of accounts .

iii. As per the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 .

iv As per the information and explanations provided to us, compliance with Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans, investments, guarantees and security are not applicable.

v. As per the information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder

vi. As per information and explanations received from the management, the company has maintained the cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. (a) The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including customs duty, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except Income tax, provident fund, employees state insurance and Tax Deducted at Source . According to the information and explanations given to us undisputed amounts payable for above statutory dues are outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of six months from the date they became payable .

Name of the Statue Name of the dues Net amount payable (Amount in INR lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax act, 1961 Income Tax 5,444.76* 2015-16 30 Nov 2016 Not Paid Income Tax act, 1961 Income Tax 6,195.96* 2016-17 30 Nov2017 Not Paid Income Tax act, 1961 Income Tax 7,187.72* 2017-18 30 Nov 2018 Not Paid Income Tax act, 1961 TDS 94.95* 2017-18 Not Paid Income Tax act, 1961 TDS 377.77* 2018-19 Not Paid Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPF 11.21 2018-19 Not Paid Employees State Insurance ESIC 0.94 2018-19 Not Paid

*Amount has been claimed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

(b) According to the explanations and information given to us, there are disputed amounts in respect of government dues not deposited with appropriate authorities

Name of the Statue Name of the dues Net Amount payable (INR in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) Forum where dispute is pending Uttar Pradesh VAT VAT 7.50 2013-14 Addl . Comm. (Appeal), Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh VAT VAT 33.80 2014-15 Tribunal (2nd Appeal), Aligarh Uttar Pradesh VAT VAT 3.38 2014-15 Allahabad High Court Uttar Pradesh VAT VAT 17.54* 2015-16 Addl . Comm. (Appeal), Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh VAT VAT &CST 428.61 2016-17 Addl . Comm. (Appeal), Bulandshahar Haryana VAT VAT 3.87* 2012-13 DETC Cum Assessing Authority, Palwal Haryana VAT VAT 340.86* 2013-14 DETC (ST) Cum Assessing Authority, Palwal Haryana VAT VAT 1008.57* 2014-15 DETC (ST) Cum Assessing Authority, Palwal Haryana VAT VAT 386.90* 2015-16 ETO cum Assessing Authority, HARYANA Haryana VAT VAT 481.20* 2016-17 ETO Cum Assessing Authority, HARYANA Haryana VAT VAT 210.08* 2017-18 ETO Cum Assessing Authority, HARYANA Haryana GST Trans 1 921.64* 2017-18 ETO Cum Assessing Authority, HARYANA Haryana VAT Service Tax 6.36 2015-16 & 2016-17 Superintendent (Audit), Audit Circle-6, Faridabad Rajasthan VAT VAT 18.46 2014-15 Appellate Authority, Appeals III, Jaipur Delhi VAT VAT 10.87 2012-13 Commissioner (VAT), Appeals, Delhi Punjab VAT VAT 16.08 2012-13 DETC(Appeals) cum JD(Appeals) Patiala Punjab VAT VAT 5.96 2012-13 DETC(Appeals) cum JD(Appeals) Patiala Punjab VAT VAT 7.85 2016-17 AETC, Mobile Wing, Amritsar Rajasthan VAT VAT 0.02* 2016-17 CTO, Jaipur 1, Special III GST Intelligence, Gurugram GST 15147.63 2017-18 & 2018-19 Directorate General of GST Intelligence Customs, Excise & Service Tax EPCG 182.52* 2019-20 Commissioner of Customs, Nhava Sheva Customs, Excise & Service Tax DEPB Credit 69.44 2012-13 Customs and Service Tax Appellate, Mumbai Income Tax act, 1961 Income Tax 8,97,440.27A 2010-11 to 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)

*Amount has been claimed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

A Includes INR 18828.44 lakhs covered in Undisputed Statutory Dues more than six months as for FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 .

(viii) Pursuant to the continuing defaults of the Company, a corporate insolvency resolution process ("CIRP") under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was initiated against the Company vide an order of the Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"). Owing to the initiation of CIRP, the borrowings are considered as currently payable . For further details refer note 19 of standalone financial statements .

(ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted accounting practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the company by its officers and employees noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management/RP.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided within mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) As the company is not a Nidhi company the Nidhi Rules 2014 are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made disclosure as regards related party relationship in accordance with the notified "Indian Accounting Standard -24, Related Party Disclosure".

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not deal with, if any, non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with him .

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For B. RATTAN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No: 011798N

Sd/-

Bishamver Kumar Karn

Membership No: 094790

Partner

UDIN: 20094790AAAAAQ5977

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29 July 2020

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING)

(Referred to paragraph 2(h) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Kwality Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (The Act).

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kwality Limited as on 31 March 2020 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date .

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial controls

The Board of Directors/Resolution Professional of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companies policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Act

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ( the " Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls . , both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and Guidance Notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained if such controls operated effectively in all material respects .

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness . Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting include obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing a risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial control system over financial reporting .

6. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles .A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company , (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management, directors and RP of the company , and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition , use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements .

7. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to fraud or error may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

8. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us ,the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as on 31 March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For B. RATTAN & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 011798N

Sd/-

Bishamver Kumar Karn

Membership No: 094790 Partner

UDIN: 20094790AAAAAQ5977

Place: New Delhi Date: 29 July 2020