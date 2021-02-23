Kwality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.01
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.43
-3,506.99
-1,968.89
-1,840.71
Net Worth
-24.42
-3,482.85
-1,944.75
-1,816.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2,632.33
1,829.44
1,829.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.54
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-15.88
-850.52
-115.31
12.9
Fixed Assets
102.74
113.95
282.77
319.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.17
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-126.89
-966.98
-402.98
-309.9
Inventories
1.4
1.65
5.09
12.27
Inventory Days
12.33
Sundry Debtors
1.9
8.74
15.16
58.23
Debtor Days
36.75
Other Current Assets
4.99
4.58
4.64
57.33
Sundry Creditors
-1.13
-58.13
-68.14
-73.6
Creditor Days
165.18
Other Current Liabilities
-134.05
-923.82
-359.73
-364.13
Cash
8.27
2.51
4.72
3.47
Total Assets
-15.88
-850.52
-115.32
12.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.