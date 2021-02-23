iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Ltd Balance Sheet

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.01

24.14

24.14

24.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.43

-3,506.99

-1,968.89

-1,840.71

Net Worth

-24.42

-3,482.85

-1,944.75

-1,816.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2,632.33

1,829.44

1,829.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.54

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-15.88

-850.52

-115.31

12.9

Fixed Assets

102.74

113.95

282.77

319.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.17

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-126.89

-966.98

-402.98

-309.9

Inventories

1.4

1.65

5.09

12.27

Inventory Days

12.33

Sundry Debtors

1.9

8.74

15.16

58.23

Debtor Days

36.75

Other Current Assets

4.99

4.58

4.64

57.33

Sundry Creditors

-1.13

-58.13

-68.14

-73.6

Creditor Days

165.18

Other Current Liabilities

-134.05

-923.82

-359.73

-364.13

Cash

8.27

2.51

4.72

3.47

Total Assets

-15.88

-850.52

-115.32

12.91

