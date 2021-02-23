Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.94
6.51
7.13
9.11
Op profit growth
-118.12
15.37
16.68
11.09
EBIT growth
-131.4
-7.79
12.6
17.47
Net profit growth
-256.4
-52.43
11.83
4.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-63
7.15
6.6
6.06
EBIT margin
-85.57
5.6
6.47
6.16
Net profit margin
-95.92
1.26
2.82
2.7
RoCE
-8.66
13.99
17.27
18.43
RoNW
8.66
1.94
4.92
5.71
RoA
-2.42
0.78
1.88
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.98
3.83
8.18
7.32
Dividend per share
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
-7.42
-1.4
7.23
6.7
Book value per share
-86.61
52.06
47.07
38.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.22
15.75
19.04
15.43
P/CEPS
-0.18
-42.86
21.52
16.84
P/B
-0.01
1.15
3.3
2.96
EV/EBIDTA
-21.33
5.93
11.22
9.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
2.61
1.22
1.34
Tax payout
0
-44.15
-26.33
-26.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,318.5
86.69
85.9
84.78
Inventory days
292.61
14.65
13.86
13.13
Creditor days
-166.25
-6.93
-4.5
-3.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
8.27
-1.67
-2.45
-2.5
Net debt / equity
-0.94
1.37
1.38
1.67
Net debt / op. profit
-20.81
3.29
3.41
3.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.52
-89.21
-90.29
-90.57
Employee costs
-8.29
-0.8
-0.58
-0.53
Other costs
-77.18
-2.82
-2.52
-2.83
