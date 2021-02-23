iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Ltd Key Ratios

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.94

6.51

7.13

9.11

Op profit growth

-118.12

15.37

16.68

11.09

EBIT growth

-131.4

-7.79

12.6

17.47

Net profit growth

-256.4

-52.43

11.83

4.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-63

7.15

6.6

6.06

EBIT margin

-85.57

5.6

6.47

6.16

Net profit margin

-95.92

1.26

2.82

2.7

RoCE

-8.66

13.99

17.27

18.43

RoNW

8.66

1.94

4.92

5.71

RoA

-2.42

0.78

1.88

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.98

3.83

8.18

7.32

Dividend per share

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

-7.42

-1.4

7.23

6.7

Book value per share

-86.61

52.06

47.07

38.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.22

15.75

19.04

15.43

P/CEPS

-0.18

-42.86

21.52

16.84

P/B

-0.01

1.15

3.3

2.96

EV/EBIDTA

-21.33

5.93

11.22

9.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

2.61

1.22

1.34

Tax payout

0

-44.15

-26.33

-26.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,318.5

86.69

85.9

84.78

Inventory days

292.61

14.65

13.86

13.13

Creditor days

-166.25

-6.93

-4.5

-3.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

8.27

-1.67

-2.45

-2.5

Net debt / equity

-0.94

1.37

1.38

1.67

Net debt / op. profit

-20.81

3.29

3.41

3.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.52

-89.21

-90.29

-90.57

Employee costs

-8.29

-0.8

-0.58

-0.53

Other costs

-77.18

-2.82

-2.52

-2.83

