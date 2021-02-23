Kwality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-128.74
144.11
233.7
205.04
Depreciation
-34.75
-125.55
-21.71
-22.83
Tax paid
0
-73
-69.4
-70.42
Working capital
-2,551.07
371.99
150.24
212.33
Other operating items
Operating
-2,714.56
317.54
292.82
324.11
Capital expenditure
-220.04
134.92
386.15
26.86
Free cash flow
-2,934.6
452.46
678.97
350.97
Equity raised
-748.03
1,998.6
1,554.87
1,194.49
Investing
-19.01
0.14
0
0
Financing
716.32
567.08
651.33
547.1
Dividends paid
0
2.41
2.37
2.36
Net in cash
-2,985.33
3,020.7
2,887.55
2,094.92
