Kwality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

Kwality Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-128.74

144.11

233.7

205.04

Depreciation

-34.75

-125.55

-21.71

-22.83

Tax paid

0

-73

-69.4

-70.42

Working capital

-2,551.07

371.99

150.24

212.33

Other operating items

Operating

-2,714.56

317.54

292.82

324.11

Capital expenditure

-220.04

134.92

386.15

26.86

Free cash flow

-2,934.6

452.46

678.97

350.97

Equity raised

-748.03

1,998.6

1,554.87

1,194.49

Investing

-19.01

0.14

0

0

Financing

716.32

567.08

651.33

547.1

Dividends paid

0

2.41

2.37

2.36

Net in cash

-2,985.33

3,020.7

2,887.55

2,094.92

