Kwality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

150.56

6,724.85

6,131.22

5,658.27

yoy growth (%)

-97.76

9.68

8.35

7.38

Raw materials

-116.73

-5,971.69

-5,510.61

-5,164.63

As % of sales

77.52

88.8

89.87

91.27

Employee costs

-12.48

-57.94

-37.85

-35.82

As % of sales

8.29

0.86

0.61

0.63

Other costs

-116

-205.36

-170.73

-111.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.04

3.05

2.78

1.96

Operating profit

-94.65

489.84

412.01

346.77

OPM

-62.86

7.28

6.71

6.12

Depreciation

-34.75

-125.55

-21.71

-22.83

Interest expense

0

-233.18

-169.9

-148.31

Other income

0.66

13

13.3

29.41

Profit before tax

-128.74

144.11

233.7

205.04

Taxes

0

-73

-69.4

-70.42

Tax rate

0

-50.65

-29.69

-34.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-128.74

71.11

164.3

134.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-128.74

71.11

164.3

134.61

yoy growth (%)

-281.04

-56.71

22.05

-4.48

NPM

-85.5

1.05

2.67

2.37

