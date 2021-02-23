Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
150.56
6,724.85
6,131.22
5,658.27
yoy growth (%)
-97.76
9.68
8.35
7.38
Raw materials
-116.73
-5,971.69
-5,510.61
-5,164.63
As % of sales
77.52
88.8
89.87
91.27
Employee costs
-12.48
-57.94
-37.85
-35.82
As % of sales
8.29
0.86
0.61
0.63
Other costs
-116
-205.36
-170.73
-111.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.04
3.05
2.78
1.96
Operating profit
-94.65
489.84
412.01
346.77
OPM
-62.86
7.28
6.71
6.12
Depreciation
-34.75
-125.55
-21.71
-22.83
Interest expense
0
-233.18
-169.9
-148.31
Other income
0.66
13
13.3
29.41
Profit before tax
-128.74
144.11
233.7
205.04
Taxes
0
-73
-69.4
-70.42
Tax rate
0
-50.65
-29.69
-34.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-128.74
71.11
164.3
134.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-128.74
71.11
164.3
134.61
yoy growth (%)
-281.04
-56.71
22.05
-4.48
NPM
-85.5
1.05
2.67
2.37
