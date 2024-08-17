iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Ltd Quarterly Results

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sept-2020

Gross Sales

18.23

10.57

34.07

29.6

25.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.23

10.57

34.07

29.6

25.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.03

-2.1

2.42

0.05

Total Income

18.31

10.6

31.97

32.02

25.48

Total Expenditure

18.63

9.75

27.58

222.31

28.99

PBIDT

-0.32

0.84

4.39

-190.29

-3.51

Interest

3.79

3.73

263.77

730.54

3.62

PBDT

-4.11

-2.89

-259.39

-920.83

-7.13

Depreciation

2.83

2.8

3.53

7.39

7.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

179.87

0.47

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.94

-5.69

-442.79

-928.7

-14.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.94

-5.69

-442.79

-928.7

-14.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.94

-5.69

-442.79

-928.7

-14.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.24

-18.35

-38.48

-0.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.14

24.14

24.14

24.14

24.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.75

7.94

12.88

-642.87

-13.8

PBDTM(%)

-22.54

-27.34

-761.34

-3,110.91

-28.03

PATM(%)

-38.06

-53.83

-1,299.64

-3,137.5

-57.13

Kwality Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kwality Ltd

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
