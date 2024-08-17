Kwality Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
18.23
10.57
34.07
29.6
25.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.23
10.57
34.07
29.6
25.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.03
-2.1
2.42
0.05
Total Income
18.31
10.6
31.97
32.02
25.48
Total Expenditure
18.63
9.75
27.58
222.31
28.99
PBIDT
-0.32
0.84
4.39
-190.29
-3.51
Interest
3.79
3.73
263.77
730.54
3.62
PBDT
-4.11
-2.89
-259.39
-920.83
-7.13
Depreciation
2.83
2.8
3.53
7.39
7.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
179.87
0.47
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.94
-5.69
-442.79
-928.7
-14.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.94
-5.69
-442.79
-928.7
-14.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.94
-5.69
-442.79
-928.7
-14.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.24
-18.35
-38.48
-0.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.75
7.94
12.88
-642.87
-13.8
PBDTM(%)
-22.54
-27.34
-761.34
-3,110.91
-28.03
PATM(%)
-38.06
-53.83
-1,299.64
-3,137.5
-57.13
