iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kwality Ltd Company Summary

2.2
(-4.35%)
Feb 23, 2021|03:45:23 PM

Kwality Ltd Summary

Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955.In 1995 the company started producing Ghee,Skimmed Milk Powder etc. The total cost of the above project was Rs.3600 crores and was financed by way of public issue.The company had set up a new project for manufacturing Ice Cream Mix Powder.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.