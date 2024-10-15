Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹198
Prev. Close₹196
Turnover(Lac.)₹476.16
Day's High₹205.8
Day's Low₹190
52 Week's High₹203.8
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)483.14
P/E20.55
EPS9.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
17
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
9.97
Net Worth
26.97
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KHUDRATHULLAH JUNAID AHMED
Whole-time Director
Iqbalahmed Khudrathullah Mohammed
Whole-time Director
Asma Syed
Independent Director
Gnanasambandam Venkatraghavan
Independent Director
Perumal Ravikumar
Independent Director
Loganathan Karthik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Rana
Summary
Freshara Agro Exports Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Freshara Picklz Exports pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 23, 2015. Subsequently, the Firm was converted from Partnership firm into a Public Limited Company with the name and style of FRESHARA AGRO EXPORTS LIMITED and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman situated at Chennai dated November 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in the procurement, processing and exporting of preserved Gherkins and other pickled commodities from India to different countries of the world. The Company concludes buy-back agreements with the farmers and in turn supplies the farmers the necessary sowing material such as seeds to the identified small and marginal farmers.The Company process the procured Gherkins and other pickled vegetables within their processing facility prior to exportation. Gherkins and other pickled vegetables are processed in processing facility situated at Velakalnatham Village, in Tirupattur District of Tamil Nadu on a high-quality measure and packed in food-grade drums, glass jars and metal tins as processed products. Gherkins are savored pickle vegetable relished globally & consumed in the markets of Europe, USA, Australia, Russia, etc. as a delicacy with other food items. The Company has been recognized as a 100% Export House by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.To ensure a consistent supply of hi
The Freshara Agro Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is ₹483.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is 20.55 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Freshara Agro Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is ₹110 and ₹203.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Freshara Agro Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 52.64% and 1 Month at 72.92%.
