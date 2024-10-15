iifl-logo-icon 1
Freshara Agro Exports Ltd Share Price

205.6
(4.90%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:04 PM

  • Open198
  • Day's High205.8
  • 52 Wk High203.8
  • Prev. Close196
  • Day's Low190
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)476.16
  • P/E20.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)483.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

198

Prev. Close

196

Turnover(Lac.)

476.16

Day's High

205.8

Day's Low

190

52 Week's High

203.8

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

483.14

P/E

20.55

EPS

9.54

Divi. Yield

0

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Oct-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.57%

Non-Promoter- 11.64%

Institutions: 11.64%

Non-Institutions: 25.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

17

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

9.97

Net Worth

26.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Freshara Agro Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KHUDRATHULLAH JUNAID AHMED

Whole-time Director

Iqbalahmed Khudrathullah Mohammed

Whole-time Director

Asma Syed

Independent Director

Gnanasambandam Venkatraghavan

Independent Director

Perumal Ravikumar

Independent Director

Loganathan Karthik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Rana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Freshara Agro Exports Ltd

Summary

Freshara Agro Exports Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Freshara Picklz Exports pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 23, 2015. Subsequently, the Firm was converted from Partnership firm into a Public Limited Company with the name and style of FRESHARA AGRO EXPORTS LIMITED and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman situated at Chennai dated November 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in the procurement, processing and exporting of preserved Gherkins and other pickled commodities from India to different countries of the world. The Company concludes buy-back agreements with the farmers and in turn supplies the farmers the necessary sowing material such as seeds to the identified small and marginal farmers.The Company process the procured Gherkins and other pickled vegetables within their processing facility prior to exportation. Gherkins and other pickled vegetables are processed in processing facility situated at Velakalnatham Village, in Tirupattur District of Tamil Nadu on a high-quality measure and packed in food-grade drums, glass jars and metal tins as processed products. Gherkins are savored pickle vegetable relished globally & consumed in the markets of Europe, USA, Australia, Russia, etc. as a delicacy with other food items. The Company has been recognized as a 100% Export House by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.To ensure a consistent supply of hi
Company FAQs

What is the Freshara Agro Exports Ltd share price today?

The Freshara Agro Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is ₹483.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is 20.55 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Freshara Agro Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is ₹110 and ₹203.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd?

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 52.64% and 1 Month at 72.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Freshara Agro Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.58 %
Institutions - 11.64 %
Public - 25.78 %

