Freshara Agro Exports Ltd Summary

Freshara Agro Exports Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of Freshara Picklz Exports pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 23, 2015. Subsequently, the Firm was converted from Partnership firm into a Public Limited Company with the name and style of FRESHARA AGRO EXPORTS LIMITED and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman situated at Chennai dated November 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in the procurement, processing and exporting of preserved Gherkins and other pickled commodities from India to different countries of the world. The Company concludes buy-back agreements with the farmers and in turn supplies the farmers the necessary sowing material such as seeds to the identified small and marginal farmers.The Company process the procured Gherkins and other pickled vegetables within their processing facility prior to exportation. Gherkins and other pickled vegetables are processed in processing facility situated at Velakalnatham Village, in Tirupattur District of Tamil Nadu on a high-quality measure and packed in food-grade drums, glass jars and metal tins as processed products. Gherkins are savored pickle vegetable relished globally & consumed in the markets of Europe, USA, Australia, Russia, etc. as a delicacy with other food items. The Company has been recognized as a 100% Export House by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.To ensure a consistent supply of high-quality vegetables, we have forged strategic partnerships with the local farmers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some parts of Andhra Pradesh through our contract farming program. By maintaining control over the entire supply chain, the Company ensure that only the freshest and finest produce makes its way into processing facilities.The Company is planning a Public Issue of 65,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.