Summary

Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was incorporated on January 19, 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Marico Limited. In October 2013, MaKE Ltd demerged from Marico Limited and is now a separate company. MaKE owns the specialized skin care business of Kaya Ltd. (erstwhile a subsidiary of Marico Limited).In 2002, after conducting an extensive research, Marico identified an emerging need among consumers to keep their skin healthy & beautiful. As the research progressed, a more focused insight revealed that there was an untapped need for flawless skin that looks good naturally. The first Kaya Skin Clinic was thus launched in December 2002, out of a vision to positively transform the lives of consumers through a holistic and customized skincare solutions backed by latest technology.Today, Kaya delivers specialized skin care solutions in India and overseas through its range of Kaya Skin Clinics. Kaya has expanded to 86 clinics that are spread across 26 cities in India and 19 successful clinics in the Middle East. In May 2010, Kaya Ltd. acquired the aesthetics business, of the Singapore based Derma Rx Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Derma Rx) and exited the business in 2013 after gaining significant knowledge and technical expertise in various skin care categories.All the services & products offered at Kaya are designed and supervised by a team of over 160 dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who undergo comprehensive training programs. The technologies and e

Read More