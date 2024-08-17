Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹1,589
Prev. Close₹1,582.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹690.98
Day's High₹1,589
Day's Low₹1,535.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,995.25
P/E0
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
12.9
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
284.26
Net Worth
297.16
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
331.51
362.42
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
331.51
362.42
Other Operating Income
0.75
0.03
Other Income
16.12
25.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAJENDRA KISHORE MARIWALA
Director
NIKHIL NIRVAN KHATTAU
Director
NAGESH SATYANARAYAN BASAVANHALLI
Director
AMEERA SUSHIL SHAH
Managing Director
HARSH CHARANDAS MARIWALA
Company Secretary
ALMAS ANWAR BADAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was incorporated on January 19, 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Marico Limited. In October 2013, MaKE Ltd demerged from Marico Limited and is now a separate company. MaKE owns the specialized skin care business of Kaya Ltd. (erstwhile a subsidiary of Marico Limited).In 2002, after conducting an extensive research, Marico identified an emerging need among consumers to keep their skin healthy & beautiful. As the research progressed, a more focused insight revealed that there was an untapped need for flawless skin that looks good naturally. The first Kaya Skin Clinic was thus launched in December 2002, out of a vision to positively transform the lives of consumers through a holistic and customized skincare solutions backed by latest technology.Today, Kaya delivers specialized skin care solutions in India and overseas through its range of Kaya Skin Clinics. Kaya has expanded to 86 clinics that are spread across 26 cities in India and 19 successful clinics in the Middle East. In May 2010, Kaya Ltd. acquired the aesthetics business, of the Singapore based Derma Rx Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Derma Rx) and exited the business in 2013 after gaining significant knowledge and technical expertise in various skin care categories.All the services & products offered at Kaya are designed and supervised by a team of over 160 dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who undergo comprehensive training programs. The technologies and e
