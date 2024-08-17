iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Share Price

1,547.05
(-2.24%)
May 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

1,589

Prev. Close

1,582.55

Turnover(Lac.)

690.98

Day's High

1,589

Day's Low

1,535.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,995.25

P/E

0

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.13%

Indian: 60.56%

Non-Promoter- 10.87%

Institutions: 10.87%

Non-Institutions: 28.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014

Equity Capital

12.9

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

284.26

Net Worth

297.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

331.51

362.42

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

331.51

362.42

Other Operating Income

0.75

0.03

Other Income

16.12

25.89

View Annually Results

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAJENDRA KISHORE MARIWALA

Director

NIKHIL NIRVAN KHATTAU

Director

NAGESH SATYANARAYAN BASAVANHALLI

Director

AMEERA SUSHIL SHAH

Managing Director

HARSH CHARANDAS MARIWALA

Company Secretary

ALMAS ANWAR BADAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was incorporated on January 19, 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Marico Limited. In October 2013, MaKE Ltd demerged from Marico Limited and is now a separate company. MaKE owns the specialized skin care business of Kaya Ltd. (erstwhile a subsidiary of Marico Limited).In 2002, after conducting an extensive research, Marico identified an emerging need among consumers to keep their skin healthy & beautiful. As the research progressed, a more focused insight revealed that there was an untapped need for flawless skin that looks good naturally. The first Kaya Skin Clinic was thus launched in December 2002, out of a vision to positively transform the lives of consumers through a holistic and customized skincare solutions backed by latest technology.Today, Kaya delivers specialized skin care solutions in India and overseas through its range of Kaya Skin Clinics. Kaya has expanded to 86 clinics that are spread across 26 cities in India and 19 successful clinics in the Middle East. In May 2010, Kaya Ltd. acquired the aesthetics business, of the Singapore based Derma Rx Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Derma Rx) and exited the business in 2013 after gaining significant knowledge and technical expertise in various skin care categories.All the services & products offered at Kaya are designed and supervised by a team of over 160 dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who undergo comprehensive training programs. The technologies and e
