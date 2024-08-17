iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

1,547.05
(-2.24%)
May 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014

Gross Sales

86.91

85.42

84.03

75.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.91

85.42

84.03

75.16

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.74

0

0

Other Income

3.53

3.86

4.76

3.98

Total Income

90.46

90.02

88.79

79.14

Total Expenditure

79.84

74.97

73.74

75.67

PBIDT

10.61

15.05

15.06

3.47

Interest

0

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

10.61

15.04

15.05

3.46

Depreciation

3.47

2.95

2.79

2.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

0.01

-0.38

0.45

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.18

12.08

12.64

0.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.18

12.08

12.64

0.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-2.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.18

12.08

12.64

3.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.56

9.37

9.8

0.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,68,176

50,87,872

50,87,872

51,98,551

Public Shareholding (%)

39.3

39.45

39.45

40.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

78,28,924

78,09,228

78,09,228

76,98,549

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

60.7

60.55

60.55

59.69

PBIDTM(%)

12.2

17.61

17.92

4.61

PBDTM(%)

12.2

17.6

17.91

4.6

PATM(%)

8.26

14.14

15.04

0.83

Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

