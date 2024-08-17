Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
86.91
85.42
84.03
75.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.91
85.42
84.03
75.16
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.74
0
0
Other Income
3.53
3.86
4.76
3.98
Total Income
90.46
90.02
88.79
79.14
Total Expenditure
79.84
74.97
73.74
75.67
PBIDT
10.61
15.05
15.06
3.47
Interest
0
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
10.61
15.04
15.05
3.46
Depreciation
3.47
2.95
2.79
2.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
0.01
-0.38
0.45
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.18
12.08
12.64
0.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.18
12.08
12.64
0.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-2.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.18
12.08
12.64
3.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.56
9.37
9.8
0.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,68,176
50,87,872
50,87,872
51,98,551
Public Shareholding (%)
39.3
39.45
39.45
40.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
78,28,924
78,09,228
78,09,228
76,98,549
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
60.7
60.55
60.55
59.69
PBIDTM(%)
12.2
17.61
17.92
4.61
PBDTM(%)
12.2
17.6
17.91
4.6
PATM(%)
8.26
14.14
15.04
0.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.