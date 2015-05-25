iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Kaya Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

1,547.05
(-2.24%)
May 25, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014

Equity Capital

12.9

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

284.26

Net Worth

297.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

297.16

Fixed Assets

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

183.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

112.99

Inventories

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

113.58

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

Cash

0.44

Total Assets

297.16

