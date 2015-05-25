To the Members of Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the period from January 19, 2013 to March 31, 2014, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, which we have signed under reference to this report.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Company’s Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notifiedunder the Companies Act, 1956 (the "Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence, about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors consider internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

6. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the period ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003’, as amended by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004’, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub–section (4A) of section 227 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

8. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub–section (1) of section 274 of the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Firm Registration Number: 301112E Chartered Accountants Uday Shah Udaipur Partner June 19, 2014 Membership Number: 46061

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 7 of the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited on the financial statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2014

i. The Company does not hold any fixed assets during the period ended March 31, 2014. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(i) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. The Company is in the business of rendering services, and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not granted / taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to / from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(iii)[(b), (c) and (d) /(f) and (g)] of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the sale of services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across, nor have been informed of, any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

v. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the particulars of all contracts or arrangements that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements and exceeding the value of Rupees Five Lakhs in respect of any party during the period have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

vi. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vii. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

viii. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service-tax, customs duty, and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

x. As the Company is registered for a period less than five years, the provisions of Clause 4(x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. As the Company does not have any borrowings from any financial institution or bank nor has it issued any debentures as at the Balance Sheet date, the provisions of Clause 4(xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 4(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xiii. As the provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund/ nidhi/ mutual benefit fund/ societies are not applicable to the Company, the provisions of Clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiv. In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions of Clause 4(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company has not raised any term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not raised any funds on short term basis. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act during the period. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. The Company has not issued any debentures during the period and does not have any debentures outstanding as at the beginning of the period and at the period end. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 4(xix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xx. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the period. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause4 (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.