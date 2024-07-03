iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Share Price

408.8
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open430.05
  • Day's High441
  • 52 Wk High494.9
  • Prev. Close428.7
  • Day's Low389.65
  • 52 Wk Low 270
  • Turnover (lac)1,078.21
  • P/E65.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value126.55
  • EPS6.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)892
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

430.05

Prev. Close

428.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,078.21

Day's High

441

Day's Low

389.65

52 Week's High

494.9

52 Week's Low

270

Book Value

126.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

892

P/E

65.75

EPS

6.52

Divi. Yield

0

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.92%

Non-Promoter- 5.59%

Institutions: 5.58%

Non-Institutions: 54.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.33

16.42

7.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

90.85

43.34

0.55

Net Worth

116.18

59.76

8.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

264.97

160.17

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

264.97

160.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.46

View Annually Results

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SHREERAM BAGLA

Whole-time Director

Sumit Sengupta

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Shaw

Independent Director

Chandan Ghosh

Independent Director

Hitu Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shakeel Ahmed

Independent Director

Rachna Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

Summary

Annapurna Swadisht Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name of M/s Annapurna Agro Industries through Partnership Deed dated November 27, 2015. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company Annapurna Swadisht Private Limited on February 11, 2022. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Annapurna Swadisht Limited on July 8, 2022.Promoters Mr. Ritesh Shaw and Mr. Shreeram Bagla were undertaking business of snacks and food products in the Annapurna Agro Industries. The Firm incorporated in the year 2015, and it is being able to established itself as a brand name in the Eastern India. Presently, the Company is manufacturer of snacks and food products, namely, Fryums, cakes, candys, namkeen, chips and Gohona Bori. The key raw materials include refined flour, palm oil, spices and laminates. Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers, to ensure the quality of products. Being a Bharat FMCG Company, it is one of the largest FMCG player in Eastern India and the fastest growing segment in Fryums, Cakes, Candies, Namkeen and Potato Chips. It sell more than 12 Lakh packets of products daily. Apart from this, it has a hub in Asansol with an constructed area of approx. 50,142 sq. ft. and at Manufacturing unit in Siliguri with an constructed area of approx. 35,000 sq. ft. The daily production capacity of the Asansol manufacturing unit is 15 MT of F
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Annapurna Swadisht Ltd share price today?

The Annapurna Swadisht Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is ₹892.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is 65.75 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Annapurna Swadisht Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is ₹270 and ₹494.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd?

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.40%, 1 Year at 38.13%, 6 Month at 29.83%, 3 Month at 7.44% and 1 Month at 10.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.92 %
Institutions - 5.59 %
Public - 54.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.