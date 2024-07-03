Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹430.05
Prev. Close₹428.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,078.21
Day's High₹441
Day's Low₹389.65
52 Week's High₹494.9
52 Week's Low₹270
Book Value₹126.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)892
P/E65.75
EPS6.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.33
16.42
7.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
90.85
43.34
0.55
Net Worth
116.18
59.76
8.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
264.97
160.17
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
264.97
160.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SHREERAM BAGLA
Whole-time Director
Sumit Sengupta
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Shaw
Independent Director
Chandan Ghosh
Independent Director
Hitu Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shakeel Ahmed
Independent Director
Rachna Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Annapurna Swadisht Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name of M/s Annapurna Agro Industries through Partnership Deed dated November 27, 2015. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company Annapurna Swadisht Private Limited on February 11, 2022. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Annapurna Swadisht Limited on July 8, 2022.Promoters Mr. Ritesh Shaw and Mr. Shreeram Bagla were undertaking business of snacks and food products in the Annapurna Agro Industries. The Firm incorporated in the year 2015, and it is being able to established itself as a brand name in the Eastern India. Presently, the Company is manufacturer of snacks and food products, namely, Fryums, cakes, candys, namkeen, chips and Gohona Bori. The key raw materials include refined flour, palm oil, spices and laminates. Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers, to ensure the quality of products. Being a Bharat FMCG Company, it is one of the largest FMCG player in Eastern India and the fastest growing segment in Fryums, Cakes, Candies, Namkeen and Potato Chips. It sell more than 12 Lakh packets of products daily. Apart from this, it has a hub in Asansol with an constructed area of approx. 50,142 sq. ft. and at Manufacturing unit in Siliguri with an constructed area of approx. 35,000 sq. ft. The daily production capacity of the Asansol manufacturing unit is 15 MT of F
The Annapurna Swadisht Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is ₹892.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is 65.75 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Annapurna Swadisht Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd is ₹270 and ₹494.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 50.40%, 1 Year at 38.13%, 6 Month at 29.83%, 3 Month at 7.44% and 1 Month at 10.49%.
