Summary

Annapurna Swadisht Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name of M/s Annapurna Agro Industries through Partnership Deed dated November 27, 2015. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company Annapurna Swadisht Private Limited on February 11, 2022. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Annapurna Swadisht Limited on July 8, 2022.Promoters Mr. Ritesh Shaw and Mr. Shreeram Bagla were undertaking business of snacks and food products in the Annapurna Agro Industries. The Firm incorporated in the year 2015, and it is being able to established itself as a brand name in the Eastern India. Presently, the Company is manufacturer of snacks and food products, namely, Fryums, cakes, candys, namkeen, chips and Gohona Bori. The key raw materials include refined flour, palm oil, spices and laminates. Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers, to ensure the quality of products. Being a Bharat FMCG Company, it is one of the largest FMCG player in Eastern India and the fastest growing segment in Fryums, Cakes, Candies, Namkeen and Potato Chips. It sell more than 12 Lakh packets of products daily. Apart from this, it has a hub in Asansol with an constructed area of approx. 50,142 sq. ft. and at Manufacturing unit in Siliguri with an constructed area of approx. 35,000 sq. ft. The daily production capacity of the Asansol manufacturing unit is 15 MT of F

