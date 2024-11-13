Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 09, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024