Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Balance Sheet

396.15
(-2.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.33

16.42

7.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

90.85

43.34

0.55

Net Worth

116.18

59.76

8.45

Minority Interest

Debt

57.83

24.1

7.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.51

0.19

0

Total Liabilities

174.52

84.05

16.29

Fixed Assets

79.67

34.45

10.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.61

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

77.53

42.41

3.58

Inventories

57.76

29.39

8.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

29.36

19.83

6.26

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

47.82

20.94

3.76

Sundry Creditors

-45.1

-21.12

-8.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.31

-6.63

-5.79

Cash

1.7

7.2

1.78

Total Assets

174.51

84.06

16.29

