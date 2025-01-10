Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.33
16.42
7.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
90.85
43.34
0.55
Net Worth
116.18
59.76
8.45
Minority Interest
Debt
57.83
24.1
7.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0.19
0
Total Liabilities
174.52
84.05
16.29
Fixed Assets
79.67
34.45
10.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.61
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.53
42.41
3.58
Inventories
57.76
29.39
8.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.36
19.83
6.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.82
20.94
3.76
Sundry Creditors
-45.1
-21.12
-8.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.31
-6.63
-5.79
Cash
1.7
7.2
1.78
Total Assets
174.51
84.06
16.29
