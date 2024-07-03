Annapurna Swadisht Ltd Summary

Annapurna Swadisht Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name of M/s Annapurna Agro Industries through Partnership Deed dated November 27, 2015. Further, the Partnership Firm converted into Private Limited Company Annapurna Swadisht Private Limited on February 11, 2022. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Annapurna Swadisht Limited on July 8, 2022.Promoters Mr. Ritesh Shaw and Mr. Shreeram Bagla were undertaking business of snacks and food products in the Annapurna Agro Industries. The Firm incorporated in the year 2015, and it is being able to established itself as a brand name in the Eastern India. Presently, the Company is manufacturer of snacks and food products, namely, Fryums, cakes, candys, namkeen, chips and Gohona Bori. The key raw materials include refined flour, palm oil, spices and laminates. Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers, to ensure the quality of products. Being a Bharat FMCG Company, it is one of the largest FMCG player in Eastern India and the fastest growing segment in Fryums, Cakes, Candies, Namkeen and Potato Chips. It sell more than 12 Lakh packets of products daily. Apart from this, it has a hub in Asansol with an constructed area of approx. 50,142 sq. ft. and at Manufacturing unit in Siliguri with an constructed area of approx. 35,000 sq. ft. The daily production capacity of the Asansol manufacturing unit is 15 MT of Fryums, whereas the daily production capacity of manufacturing unit at Siliguri is 10 MT of Fryums. In 2020, the Company installed fryers & packaging unit in Asansol unit. It launched first retail product Fryums. In 2021, the second manufacturing unit opened in Siliguri, West Bengal. The Company added potato chips, cakes, namkeen & candies to the product profile in 2021. The Company made an IPO of 43,22,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 30.25 Crore in September, 2022.Currently, Company has a two manufacturing unit, located at Asansol and Siliguri in West Bengal. The installed capacity of Asansol unit is 15 MT per day of 2 shifts and Siliguri unit is 10 MT per day of 2 shifts. It presently operate at ~100% in Asansol unit and at ~100% at Siliguri unit at the end of June 30, 2022. The Company maintain hygienic norms and use good quality raw materials for manufacturing of products. The manufactured products are prepared completely under hygienic atmosphere by professional makers. It has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for quality management systems of Company in relation to their products. As of June 30, 2022, Company distribution network included 300 nos. of Distributors and 80 Super Distributors.The Company expanded the distribution network to the Northeast in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand in 2022. D2C Channel business was introduced with the brand name Olonkar in 2023. Further, the Company ventured into Indian snacks and beverages division. It expanded the product basket to 10 categories in 2023.