|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jul 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 27, 2024. ANNAPURNA SWADISHT LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 26-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024) Annapurna Swadisht Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)
