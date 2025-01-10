Report

TO THE MEMBERS OF

M/s ANNAPURNA SWADISHT LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of "M/s. Annapurna Swadisht Limited" which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the period then ended, Statement of changes in equity and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of signi_cant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit , changes in equity and its cash _ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have ful_lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi_cance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in_uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi_cance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (Revised 2022), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, we give in the"Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for period 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified for the period 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and f. With respect to unfavourable or qualified audit report of the company, refer to our separate report in Annexure A,

g. With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties" with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations given by the management contain any material mis-statement.

(v) No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company as per section 123 of Companies Act 2013.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Further, during the financial year under audit, the company is in the process of transiting the accounting software from tally to SAP.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1, 2023, but the company has not enabled the software because of transiting the Tally to SAP.

Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

ANNEXURE as per Paragraph 3 TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report on the accounts of a company to which this Order applies to the member of the Company on the financial statement of the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

I (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records in excel sheets which needs regular updation and improvement, showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company except for the immovable properties acquired during conversion of partnership firm "Annapurna Agro Industries" to Private Limited "Annapurna Swadisht Private Limited" to Public Limited "Annapurna Swadisht Limited" in the previous year . As explained to us, Registration of title deeds is in progress in respect of an immovable property acquired during the previous year

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are not pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

II (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, they have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit loans in excess of _ve crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks/financial institution on the basis of security of current assets; the monthly stock statements _led by the company with such banks/financial institution are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

III) According to the information explanation provided to us, the company has made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(A) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows: -

Guarantees Investment Loans (Incl. Interest) Advances Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Nil Nil Nil Nil - Subsidiaries C15,60,96,962/- Nil C 86,10,556/- - Others Nil C 3,17,00,000/- C 7,03,13,212/- Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries C15,60,96,962/- C 3,80,58,015/- Nil - Others Nil C 3,32,12,092/- C 7,03,13,212/-

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(C) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(D) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company/Firm/LLP/Other Parties.

(E) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(F) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, the rules framed thereunder and the Circulars, notifications issued from time to time with regard to the deposits accepted.;

vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the Company; Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax (GST), cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year except Provident Fund of Non KYC of the employees .In respect of Provident Fund during the year , the company is irregular in depositing the sum due upto the month of September, 2023 and the amount involved is C 29,21,781/- by the Company for Non- KYC of the employees.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund of Non-KYC employees as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable is as follows: -

Nature of the dues Amount (D ) Period to which the amount relates Remarks if any Employer Provident Fund C 15,29,823/- Upto September, 2023 Non-KYC Employees. Employee Provident Fund C 13,91,958/- Upto September, 2023 Non-KYC Employees.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes;

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (C) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks if any Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not raised fund on short term basis. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph

3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. The company has complied with the provision of section 42 and 62 of the companies act 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of equity shares. The fund raised, have been used for the purpose for which they were raised.

xi (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company;

(b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company;

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has entered into transactions with the related parties as stated in the provisions of the sections 177 and 188 of the Act as per note no.36.1.

xiv (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvi (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(d) The Company does not have more than one CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvii) Based on the overall review of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the company has made the required expenditure for CSR activities;

xxi) There have been no quali_cations or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xxi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s ANNAPURNA SWADISHT LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date. "

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on," the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating e_ectively for ensuring the orderly and e_cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reffect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating e_ectively as at 31-Mar-2024 based on" the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Agarwal Khetan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 330054E

FCA Ritesh Agarwal (Partner) M. No. 311866