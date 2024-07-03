Summary

Baba Food Processing India Limited was incorporated on April 22, 2015, as Baba Food Processing (India) Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Consequent to the conversion, the name of Company was changed to Baba Food Processing (India) Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour), Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour (Sooji) in refined flour division. The state of art manufacturing unit is situated in Ranchi and houses two divisions namely, high fibre whole wheat atta division and refined flour division. The Company manufacture high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour) in whole wheat atta division and Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour(Sooji) in refined flour division.Apart from this, the Company commercialize the by-product and waste material, i.e., wheat bran and other waste materials generated during the manufacturing process as cattle feed and fish feed, which makes manufacturing unit a zero waste and zero discharge manufacturing unit. The manufacturing unit is equipped with ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology PesaMill for manufacturing of stoneless high fibre atta and also an ultra-modern highly automa

