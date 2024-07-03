iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Baba Food Processing India Ltd Share Price

61.6
(1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.75
  • Day's High62.5
  • 52 Wk High71.5
  • Prev. Close60.95
  • Day's Low60.35
  • 52 Wk Low 48.2
  • Turnover (lac)24.64
  • P/E16.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)100.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Baba Food Processing India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

61.75

Prev. Close

60.95

Turnover(Lac.)

24.64

Day's High

62.5

Day's Low

60.35

52 Week's High

71.5

52 Week's Low

48.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

100.57

P/E

16.21

EPS

3.76

Divi. Yield

0

Baba Food Processing India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Baba Food Processing India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Baba Food Processing India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 25.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Baba Food Processing India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.33

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.64

20.2

15.2

12.2

Net Worth

58.97

25

20

17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

184.27

189.54

97.11

106.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.27

189.54

97.11

106.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.1

0.45

1.14

View Annually Results

Baba Food Processing India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Baba Food Processing India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yogesh Kumar Sahu

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajesh Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Binita Sahu

Independent Director

Sasmita Mohanty

Independent Director

Sanchit Jaiswal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashana Vij

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Lakhotia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baba Food Processing India Ltd

Summary

Baba Food Processing India Limited was incorporated on April 22, 2015, as Baba Food Processing (India) Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Consequent to the conversion, the name of Company was changed to Baba Food Processing (India) Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour), Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour (Sooji) in refined flour division. The state of art manufacturing unit is situated in Ranchi and houses two divisions namely, high fibre whole wheat atta division and refined flour division. The Company manufacture high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour) in whole wheat atta division and Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour(Sooji) in refined flour division.Apart from this, the Company commercialize the by-product and waste material, i.e., wheat bran and other waste materials generated during the manufacturing process as cattle feed and fish feed, which makes manufacturing unit a zero waste and zero discharge manufacturing unit. The manufacturing unit is equipped with ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology PesaMill for manufacturing of stoneless high fibre atta and also an ultra-modern highly automa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Baba Food Processing India Ltd share price today?

The Baba Food Processing India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Food Processing India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is ₹100.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baba Food Processing India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is 16.21 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baba Food Processing India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baba Food Processing India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹71.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baba Food Processing India Ltd?

Baba Food Processing India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.14%, 6 Month at 12.77%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 10.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baba Food Processing India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Baba Food Processing India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.