SectorFMCG
Open₹61.75
Prev. Close₹60.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.64
Day's High₹62.5
Day's Low₹60.35
52 Week's High₹71.5
52 Week's Low₹48.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)100.57
P/E16.21
EPS3.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.33
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.64
20.2
15.2
12.2
Net Worth
58.97
25
20
17
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
184.27
189.54
97.11
106.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.27
189.54
97.11
106.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.1
0.45
1.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Yogesh Kumar Sahu
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajesh Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Binita Sahu
Independent Director
Sasmita Mohanty
Independent Director
Sanchit Jaiswal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashana Vij
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Lakhotia
Reports by Baba Food Processing India Ltd
Summary
Baba Food Processing India Limited was incorporated on April 22, 2015, as Baba Food Processing (India) Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Consequent to the conversion, the name of Company was changed to Baba Food Processing (India) Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour), Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour (Sooji) in refined flour division. The state of art manufacturing unit is situated in Ranchi and houses two divisions namely, high fibre whole wheat atta division and refined flour division. The Company manufacture high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour) in whole wheat atta division and Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour(Sooji) in refined flour division.Apart from this, the Company commercialize the by-product and waste material, i.e., wheat bran and other waste materials generated during the manufacturing process as cattle feed and fish feed, which makes manufacturing unit a zero waste and zero discharge manufacturing unit. The manufacturing unit is equipped with ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology PesaMill for manufacturing of stoneless high fibre atta and also an ultra-modern highly automa
Read More
The Baba Food Processing India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is ₹100.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is 16.21 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baba Food Processing India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baba Food Processing India Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹71.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baba Food Processing India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.14%, 6 Month at 12.77%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 10.92%.
