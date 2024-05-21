iifl-logo-icon 1
Baba Food Processing India Ltd Auditor Reports

Baba Food Processing India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

To,

The Members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited Report on the Audit of standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view In conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended ("AS") and other accounting principal generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conduct our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other Ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, There are no any Key Audit Matters during the period under audit of the Company.

Other Information – Board of Directors Report

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprise various information required under section 134(3) of Companies Act, 2013 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the board report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Board Report and is doing so, consider whenever the Board Report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Board Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimate that are reasonable and prudent, and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

    • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
    • Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has

adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

    • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
    • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
    • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

    1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.
    2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:
      1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
      2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.
      3. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.
      4. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.
      5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken by Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.
      6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.
      7. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:
          1. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.
          2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.
          3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.
          4. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provided any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
      1. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
      2. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.
        1. The company has not declared and paid dividend during the year, accordingly compliance u/s 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.
      1. Based on the examination, which included the test check, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further during our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N

Sd/-

Sumit Garg

(Partner)

M. No.: 506945

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 21, 2024

UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited of even date)

    1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

    1. All property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management annually which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
    2. The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.
    3. The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.
    4. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.
    1. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at 31st March, 2024. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

      2. (b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 1561.22 lakhs, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

    2. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee and security and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.
      1. The Company has provided loans and advances in the nature of loan during the year:
        1. The Company has provided loans during the year to Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates.
          2. Name

          Maximum

          outstanding (Rs. In Lakh)

          Closing Balance (Rs. In Lakh)
          Panchakanya Foods Private Limited

          1073.63

          1073.63
        2. The Company has not provided loans and advances during the year to its fellow subsidiary.
      2. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.
      3. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.
      4. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.
      5. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.
      6. The Company has granted loans in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year to its subsidiary company.
    3. The Companies has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provided, as applicable.
    4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of directives issues by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
    5. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.
    6. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities.

      7. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

      (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, PF, ESIC, Sales Tax, Service Tax or duty of customs or value added tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

    7. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.
    8. (a) The Company has not default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.
    1. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.
    2. according to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has utilized money raised for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.
    3. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not raised any fund on short term basis.
    4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.
    5. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (as defined under the Act).
    1. (a) The Company has raised moneys amounting to Rs 3288.06 Lakh (43,26,400 equity shares of Rs 10/- each with premium 66/- each) by way of initial public offer during the year.

      2. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

    2. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.
    1. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section

      2. (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

    2. As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (upto the date of this report).
    1. The company is not a Nidhi company, therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.
    2. In our opinion, the Company is following section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.
    3. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

      4. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

  1. Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him and therefore the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.
  2. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

    3. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

  3. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.
  4. The previous statutory auditors of the Company have resigned during the year. No issues, objections or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditors.
  5. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
  6. The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to fund specified in Schedule VII of the act or special amount in compliance with the provisions of sub-section 6 of Section 135 of the said act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.
  7. This clause is not applicable as this report is relating to standalone financial statements.

For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N

Sd/-

Sumit Garg

(Partner)

M. No.: 506945

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 21, 2024

UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N

Sd/-

Sumit Garg

(Partner)

M. No.: 506945

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 21, 2024

UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676

