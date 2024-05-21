To,
The Members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited Report on the Audit of standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view In conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended ("AS") and other accounting principal generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.
Basis for opinion
We conduct our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other Ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, There are no any Key Audit Matters during the period under audit of the Company.
Other Information – Board of Directors Report
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its report (herein after called as "Board Report") which comprise various information required under section 134(3) of Companies Act, 2013 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the board report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Board Report and is doing so, consider whenever the Board Report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Board Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimate that are reasonable and prudent, and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The board of directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
As proviso to Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N
Sd/-
Sumit Garg
(Partner)
M. No.: 506945
Place: New Delhi
Date: May 21, 2024
UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676
ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited of even date)
(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of
|Name
|
Maximum
outstanding (Rs. In Lakh)
|
Closing Balance (Rs. In Lakh)
|Panchakanya Foods Private Limited
|
1073.63
|
1073.63
According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, PF, ESIC, Sales Tax, Service Tax or duty of customs or value added tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
(12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.
(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.
(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.
For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N
Sd/-
Sumit Garg
(Partner)
M. No.: 506945
Place: New Delhi
Date: May 21, 2024
UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676
ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited, ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For Sumit Mohit & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 021502N
Sd/-
Sumit Garg
(Partner)
M. No.: 506945
Place: New Delhi
Date: May 21, 2024
UDIN: 24506945BKABHW1676
