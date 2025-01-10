Baba Food Processing India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.33
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.64
20.2
15.2
12.2
Net Worth
58.97
25
20
17
Minority Interest
Debt
25.93
32.67
27.66
23.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.12
2.05
1.97
1.22
Total Liabilities
87.02
59.72
49.63
41.48
Fixed Assets
22.01
22.06
20.08
21.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.04
2.53
4.41
7.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
35.92
30.75
23.95
12.48
Inventories
13.81
24.47
16.88
5.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.92
11.94
9.66
9.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.12
2.74
2.45
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-1.74
-6.2
-3.52
-3.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.19
-2.2
-1.52
-0.83
Cash
0.05
4.38
1.19
0.09
Total Assets
87.02
59.72
49.63
41.48
