Baba Food Processing India Ltd Summary

Baba Food Processing India Limited was incorporated on April 22, 2015, as Baba Food Processing (India) Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jharkhand at Ranchi. Consequent to the conversion, the name of Company was changed to Baba Food Processing (India) Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour), Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour (Sooji) in refined flour division. The state of art manufacturing unit is situated in Ranchi and houses two divisions namely, high fibre whole wheat atta division and refined flour division. The Company manufacture high fibre Whole Wheat Atta (Wheat Flour) in whole wheat atta division and Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina flour(Sooji) in refined flour division.Apart from this, the Company commercialize the by-product and waste material, i.e., wheat bran and other waste materials generated during the manufacturing process as cattle feed and fish feed, which makes manufacturing unit a zero waste and zero discharge manufacturing unit. The manufacturing unit is equipped with ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology PesaMill for manufacturing of stoneless high fibre atta and also an ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology Roller Flour Mill with installed capacity of 200 Tons per day. It market Chickpea Flour (Besan) and Roasted Gram Flour (Sattu) under Panchakanya brand.The Promoter prior to incorporation of Company was associated with a partnership firm under the name M/s. Baba Flour Mill, which was engaged into trading of agro-commodities and milling of rice and grains. In 2015, the Promoter incorporated the Company and in 2016, they set up an ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology PesaMill for manufacturing of stoneless high fibre atta. Subsequently, it launched brands under Panchakanya and Bhajan for marketing and selling of Whole Wheat Atta. In 2018, it expanded the product portfolio by setting up an ultra-modern highly automated Buhlers Swiss Technology Roller Flour Mill for manufacturing of Refined Flour (Maida), Tandori Atta, Semolina Flour (Sooji) in the same manufacturing unit. Presently, the Company markets and sells in products in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Therefore, the Company incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Panchakanya Foods Private Limited, dated April 5, 2023. The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering aggregating Rs 33 Crores Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.