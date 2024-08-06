|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Baba Food Processing (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 05, 2024 Baba Food Processing (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 05, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) Transcript of the 9th Annual General Meeting of Baba Food Processing (India) Limited held on Monday, 5th August, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
