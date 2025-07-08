Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹8
Prev. Close₹8.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹8
Day's Low₹7.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹52.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.7
P/E14.4
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
28.38
28.38
28.38
28.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.14
116.65
154.63
152.34
Net Worth
147.52
145.03
183.01
180.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Revenue
299.59
251.37
298.57
100
yoy growth (%)
19.18
-15.8
198.55
95.89
Raw materials
-291.38
-242.88
-286.62
-92.51
As % of sales
97.26
96.61
95.99
92.5
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.75
-0.98
-1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Profit before tax
3.65
3.72
3.64
1
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-1.27
-1.44
-1.15
-0.19
Working capital
7.27
-0.97
14.78
-2.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.18
-15.8
198.55
95.89
Op profit growth
2.93
-28.45
237.67
-2.97
EBIT growth
7.62
-29.41
165.14
30.22
Net profit growth
4.38
-8.2
205.8
-5.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
322.86
450.38
640.15
326.35
236.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
322.86
450.38
640.15
326.35
236.33
Other Operating Income
0.76
1.29
0.61
0.83
1.62
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,392.7
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.4
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G Vinod Reddy
Independent Director
Vani Gadam
Director
G Lavanya Reddy
Company Secretary
Satya Ranjan Jena
6-3-1090/A/12&13 5th Floor,
Rajbhavan Road Somajiguda,
Telangana - 500082
Tel: 91-040-66364543
Website: http://www.nehainternational.com
Email: complianceofficer@nehainternational.com
Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,
Road No 2, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5
Website: www.xlsoftech.com
Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com
Summary
The company was originally incorporated as Campasino International on 12 Jul.93 and subsequently changed to the present one. It was initially promoted by P Ramanuja Reddy and his associates. The compa...
Read More
Reports by Neha International Ltd
