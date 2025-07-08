iifl-logo
Neha International Ltd Share Price Live

8
(-1.84%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open8
  • Day's High8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.15
  • Day's Low7.9
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E14.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.03
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Neha International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

8

Prev. Close

8.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

8

Day's Low

7.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

52.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.7

P/E

14.4

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Neha International Ltd Corporate Action

Neha International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Neha International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.44%

Non-Promoter- 85.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Neha International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

28.38

28.38

28.38

28.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.14

116.65

154.63

152.34

Net Worth

147.52

145.03

183.01

180.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Revenue

299.59

251.37

298.57

100

yoy growth (%)

19.18

-15.8

198.55

95.89

Raw materials

-291.38

-242.88

-286.62

-92.51

As % of sales

97.26

96.61

95.99

92.5

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.75

-0.98

-1.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Profit before tax

3.65

3.72

3.64

1

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-1.27

-1.44

-1.15

-0.19

Working capital

7.27

-0.97

14.78

-2.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.18

-15.8

198.55

95.89

Op profit growth

2.93

-28.45

237.67

-2.97

EBIT growth

7.62

-29.41

165.14

30.22

Net profit growth

4.38

-8.2

205.8

-5.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

322.86

450.38

640.15

326.35

236.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

322.86

450.38

640.15

326.35

236.33

Other Operating Income

0.76

1.29

0.61

0.83

1.62

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Neha International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,392.7

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.4

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neha International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G Vinod Reddy

Independent Director

Vani Gadam

Director

G Lavanya Reddy

Company Secretary

Satya Ranjan Jena

Registered Office

6-3-1090/A/12&13 5th Floor,

Rajbhavan Road Somajiguda,

Telangana - 500082

Tel: 91-040-66364543

Website: http://www.nehainternational.com

Email: complianceofficer@nehainternational.com

Registrar Office

Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,

Road No 2, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5

Website: www.xlsoftech.com

Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com

Summary

The company was originally incorporated as Campasino International on 12 Jul.93 and subsequently changed to the present one. It was initially promoted by P Ramanuja Reddy and his associates. The compa...
Reports by Neha International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Neha International Ltd share price today?

The Neha International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neha International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neha International Ltd is ₹22.70 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neha International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neha International Ltd is 14.4 and 0.01 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neha International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neha International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neha International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Neha International Ltd?

Neha International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -45.09%, 3 Years at -34.56%, 1 Year at -33.61%, 6 Month at -34.96%, 3 Month at -19.60% and 1 Month at -3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neha International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neha International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

